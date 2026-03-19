5 Overseas Debutants to Watch Out for in IPL 2026

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) will once again witness new players making their debuts and looking to make their mark in the biggest franchise league. While there are quite a few overseas names who will hope to make their maiden appearance, let’s take a look at five players who will definitely make the cut.

Blessing Muzarabani

The Zimbabwe pacer is one of the favourites to make his debut in IPL 2026. Blessing was roped in by KKR as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, who was let go by the franchise due to political reasons. Furthermore, KKR’s other overseas pacer Matheesha Pathirana is also rehabbing from an injury and is yet to arrive in India. Given the current scenario, Blessing Muzarabani is a priority pick in the KKR playing XI for the new season.

He has also looked in good form in the recent T20 World Cup 2026 and played a key role in Zimbabwe’s first-ever Super 8 qualification. The 29-year-old finished the tournament as the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets at an impressive average of 14.46 including best figures of 4/17. His tall height and the ability to extract bounce of the wicket can come in handy and he will hope to extend his impressive display in the subcontinent.

Ben Duckett

The England opener, who was bought by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 2 crores at the auction, is in line to make his IPL debut too. Although DC have Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka as an option, who is in stellar form, they are likely to go with Duckett as the first-choice.

The reason being, KL Rahul will open the innings and the DC management would want to pair him with an attacking left-hander to have a LHB-RHB combination at the top and make it difficult for the opposition bowlers.

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Finn Allen

The New Zealand opener is another name who is likely to get a debut in the upcoming season. He has enjoyed tremendous form of late and looked in explosive touch at the T20 World Cup 2026. Finn Allen blasted 298 runs in eight innings, with an average almost touching 50 at a fiery strike rate of 200.00, which comprised a record fastest T20 WC century along with a fifty.

KKR need a top-order wicketkeeper-batter to open the innings and Allen suits the role perfectly. His NZ opening partner Tim Seifert is also in the KKR ranks and the duo could be seen opening the batting together in franchise cricket now.

Jacob Duffy

The Kiwi pacer was roped in by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for INR 2 crores and can make his debut in IPL 2026. With Josh Hazlewood expected to miss the initial phase of the tournament, RCB can turn to Duffy to pair with Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the pace department.

He also has promising numbers in the last year and briefly also climbed to the top of the ICC T20I bowler rankings. Since 2025, Duffy has taken 44 wickets in 30 games, with a strike rate of 14.1 and an impressive dot ball % of 51.9.

Bydon Carse

The England bowling all-rounder was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the previous season but he missed out on making his debut after being ruled out due to injury. This season, his chances are more likely with Pat Cummins set to miss the first few games.

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