5 Players Whose SA20 Campaign Will Be Crucial for IPL 2026

MI Cape Town and Durban's Super Giants will clash in the opening SA20 2026 clash.

The SA20 2026 will kick off amid the Christmas cheer. Soon after, the IPL 2026 will follow. As the heat turns up for the cash-rich league, it’s crucial to leave a mark in the South African T20 league, starting on December 26, between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants.

Let’s examine five such players whose SA20 campaign will impact their roles in the Indian Premier League.

Anrich Nortje

Much was spoken after his four-over spell that cost KKR 60 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Later, an injury shortened his 2025 campaign. Eventually, the Kolkata Knight Riders let go of Anrich Nortje. Lucknow Super Giants picked him up for INR 2 crore in the auction. Most likely, he will lead the pace attack for LSG. But given his injury-prone body, he must remain fit for the two-month league. Talking about form, Nortje resumed action with the CSA T20 Challenge, picking 11 wickets in eight outings. The 32-year-old couldn’t make an impact against India in the recent T20Is, but he will look to change that in the SA20 2026 with Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Donovan Ferreira

The young all-rounder will play his fourth year with Joburg Super Kings in SA20 2026. On the other hand, after playing one season for Delhi Capitals, Donovan Ferreira will return to his former franchise, Rajasthan Royals, for IPL 2026. Last season, he was out of favour for the playing XI and made one run in his lone outing. Coming back to base, the 27-year-old would be expected to bolster the middle-order and play the role of a finisher. RR missed out on close wins due to a lack of a power striker in the tail end. If Ferreira keeps up his strike rate in the SA20 2026, he is sure to feature for RR from the start of the season.

Jordan Cox

The defending champions acquired the English wicketkeeper-batter for his base price of INR 75 lakh. RCB must’ve had a clear intention of testing a backup gloveman and an overpowering option at the top of the order. But with Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal in the scene, Cox’s spot in the playing XI seems uncertain unless he proves his credentials in the SA20 2026. The 25-year-old is expected to play his first season for Pretoria Capitals, and possibly, make an IPL debut too.

Ryan Rickelton

Making his IPL debut, the southpaw gave good starts for Mumbai Indians in the last season. He partnered well with Rohit Sharma and struck 388 runs in 14 matches at an attacking strike rate of 151. The 29-year-old will continue to play his fourth season with the sister franchise, MI Cape Town, in SA20 2026. This shows the franchise’s faith in the 29-year-old. However, the competition will only get interesting for IPL 2026. The five-time champions acquired Quinton de Kock (playing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape) for the upcoming season, meaning only one out of the two lefties will open with Rohit.

AM Ghazanfar

Another Sunrisers Eastern Cape player in SA20, who will represent Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026, is AM Ghazanfar. The Afghanistan bowler missed the entire last season due to an injury. However, he was still retained by MI. This will mark his presence for both leagues, and he is expected to perform well to keep his place. Speaking of his statistics, the talented 19-year-old has scalped eight wickets in nine ILT20 matches so far, for MI Emirates. This further strengthens his association with the MI franchise. But the leggie must continue his blazing momentum to be in the playing XI come March 2026.

