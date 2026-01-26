5 SA20 2026 Performers Whose Form Will Excite IPL 2026 Teams Ft. LSG, Mumbai Indians

Several IPL performers shone brightly in SA20 2026.

SA20 2026 had numerous IPL performers who stepped up consistently and showcased their abilities in their respective departments. While the focus will now shift to the T20 World Cup 2026, IPL teams will be pleased with the performances of some of their overseas stars.

Most established names who featured in the tournament will be part of various IPL 2026 franchises. Not only South African stars, but a few foreign players also shone brightly in SA20 2026.

We look at five performers whose form will excite IPL 2026 teams.

Quinton de Kock

Player of the Tournament in SA20 2026, Quinton de Kock, had a magnificent tournament with the willow and gloves for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He was the leading run-scorer in the competition, with 390 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 148.85 in 11 innings, including four fifties, the most by a batter.

Fast start, faster fifty. ⚡



Quinton de Kock’s 54 off 37 powered @SunrisersEC to 178 before the bowlers wrapped it up in style. Clinical, commanding, complete. 💪🧡#SA20 👉Durban's Super Giants vs Paarl Royals | THU, JAN 15, 9 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/F69TE2GmCK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 15, 2026

Mumbai Indians (MI) bought him for INR 1 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, which was a steal in his current form, and he will likely start ahead of Ryan Rickelton in the playing XI. The decks at Wankhede Stadium will suit his style, and the recent form suggests Quinton might be back to firing in IPL as well.

Dewald Brevis

The most expensive player of SA20 history, Dewald Brevis, surely repaid the trust shown by Pretoria Capitals and unleashed his beast mode. He was the second-leading run-getter, accumulating 370 runs at an average of 41.11 and a strike rate of 156.12 in 11 innings, including a century in the SA20 2026 final.

𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤. 𝐍𝐨 𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐲. 🔥



Dewald Brevis’ superb 75* off 38 balls guided Pretoria Capitals to a comfortable 7-wicket win and a spot in the #SA20 Final 🔥



Watch #SA20 ELIMINATOR 👉 Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings | THU, 22nd JAN, 9 PM on Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/9bi8ad0g6M — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 22, 2026

No batter hit as many sixes as Brevis (30), and he hit a boundary every 4.74 deliveries in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have surely found a talent that will serve them for years, and he is just getting started.

Sherfane Rutherford

Sherfane Rutherford had a lean patch in T20s but found his mojo just in time for SA20 2026, where he played an instrumental role in taking Pretoria Capitals to the final. He scored 334 runs, the fourth-most, at an average of 66.80 and a strike rate of 165.35 in 10 outings, with a best of 74.

A match-winning fifty! 🔥



Sherfane Rutherford starred with a counter-attacking 53(27), giving the Pretoria Capitals a much-needed lift against MI Cape Town.#SA20 👉 Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants | TUE, JAN 13, 9 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/xJjaAwYST1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 13, 2026

Mumbai Indians would be pleased with how he aced in the middle order – a role for which they traded him from Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of IPL 2026. Rutherford will likely start ahead of Will Jacks and act as a pace-hitter in the middle order around the likes of Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir.

Marco Jansen

Among the most consistent performers in the tournament’s history, Marco Jansen capped off a successful SA20 2026, where he excelled with both bat and ball. He grabbed 13 wickets, the fourth-most, at 20.08 runs apiece in 11 outings, with a best of 3/10.

Additionally, he also scored 77 runs at a strike rate of 140 in six innings with the willow. Punjab Kings (PBKS) have a world-class talent, and he will look to contribute with both bat and ball again in IPL 2026 to help PBKS finally win the elusive trophy.

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje might have had injury issues, but he has made a solid comeback and proved his worth again. He ended as the second-leading wicket-getter, dismissing 18 batters at an average of 15.78 in 11 innings, with a four-wicket haul.

Pure pace. Pure destruction ⚡



Anrich Nortje ripped through Paarl Royals with a stunning 4/13 to power Sunrisers Eastern Cape to an opening win in this year’s #SA20!



Watch #SA20 👉 Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town | SUN, 28th JAN, 7 PM on JioHotstar & Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/HnbGpNX4py — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 28, 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought him for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, and if he remains fit, Nortje will be an asset for them in IPL 2026. He can bowl across phases and brings pace to the attack, making him a solid prospect if he can remain injury-free for the tournament.

