6, 4, Wicket: Jasprit Bumrah vs Hardik Pandya Battle Turns Up the Heat in Mumbai Indians Nets Before IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Jasprit Bumrah was Mumbai Indians' second-highest wicket-taker in the previous season.

The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), have started their preparations for the upcoming IPL 2026, starting on March 28. After a memorable title-winning campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil, two of India’s key players, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, have reunited in the MI camp for the next two months of T20 league extravaganza.

Since debuting for the franchise in 2013 and 2015, respectively, they have represented the same team for most of their careers so far. So what happens when two of the precious MI finds face each other in the nets ahead of the tournament?

Watch the video here:

Battle of Ego in the nets 🔥

Hardik starts with a no-look six, follows it with a four…

Bumrah stays calm and answers with a deadly yorker. 💥

Winner: Fast bowlers’ pride 😤



pic.twitter.com/TsLKxppBaa — JB (@93Yorker) March 18, 2026

Skipper Hardik had started the face-off with a fierce intent, hitting back-to-back boundaries off the speedster. But eventually, Bumrah knocked over the bails with a brilliant yorker in the subsequent delivery to claim the pre-season battle.

However, the ex-captain of the Gujarat Titans (GT) had won the solitary Hardik vs Bumrah showdown in the history of the tournament. Squaring off against the ace pacer in the IPL 2022, the all-rounder had managed a four off the first ball, followed by two singles in the brief three-ball encounter.

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Both the players are coming off an excellent outing in the recently concluded 20-over championship. Bumrah snared 14 wickets in eight matches to finish the mega ICC event as the joint-highest wicket-taker, while bagging the Player of the Match accolade with a stunning four-wicket haul in the high-pressure final.

On the other hand, the MI skipper also produced a commendable all-round show, putting up 217 runs at a fierce strike rate of 160.74 and scalping nine wickets in as many appearances. They would want to continue a similar form in the IPL 2026 as MI begins their quest for a record sixth title in the tournament.

Following a third-place finish in the last edition, the side will kick off their campaign with a home fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29.

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