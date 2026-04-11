Abhishek Sharma Mayhem Goes In Vain As Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya Power Punjab Kings To Victory; Key Takeaways from PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Game

Punjab Kings continued their unbeaten streak in the IPL 2026 with a victory in the PBKS vs SRH clash, hosted in Mullanpur. The home side clinched the game by six wickets, with multiple players chipping in with crucial contributions.

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 219 on the board. Their failure to finish the innings on a high hurt them as the Shreyas Iyer-led side chased it down with eight balls to spare. Punjab Kings jumped to second spot with this win, having seven points from four games.

Abhishek Sharma Brings The Heat To Mullanpur in PBKS vs SRH Clash

On a hot and humid afternoon in Mullanpur, it felt like Abhishek Sharma was roasting the Punjab Kings bowlers. The star India opener was at his destructive best in the PBKS vs SRH clash, hammering a brutal 74 off 28 deliveries. He smashed five fours and eight maximums, and was looking set for a big score before he fell to Shashank Singh’s part-time medium pace.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 #TATAIPL 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 💥



Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head smacked 8⃣8⃣ runs in boundaries out of 105 during the powerplay 😮



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/DUNkQi9YaV#KhelBindaas | #PBKSvSRH pic.twitter.com/gszY7bSxsc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2026

Travis Head supported him well at the top with 38 off 23 as the pair put on 120 runs in just 8.1 overs. The feared ‘Travishek’ brought up 105 in the powerplay itself. This was their fifth incident achieving this mind-blowing feat. Both openers were dismissed in the same over but had done their job.

Shashank Singh Turns Up As Unlikely Star With The Ball

When Punjab Kings were staring at a mammoth score after the end of eighth over, it was Shashank Singh who brought them back into the game. With only five overs bowled by him in the IPL before, this was a brave call from captain Shreyas Iyer to bring him on against an in-form pair.

Shashank removed both the openers, and finished with 2 for 20 in three overs. On a day, none of the other PBKS bowlers had an economy of less than 10, he conceded at 6.67. Thanks to him, they were able to pull things back, giving away 99 runs in the last 12 overs, albeit the pitch slowing down aided them.

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Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh With A Fitting Response

The Punjab Kings openers weren’t far behind their counterparts as they obliterated the SRH bowling unit in the powerplay. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh piled on 93 runs in the powerplay to bring down the required rate to just nine.

Priyansh brought up his fastest half century in the IPL, reaching the milestone in 16 deliveries. The dynamic left-hander struck five fours and as many sixes before he fell for 57 off 20. Prabhsimran was terrific as well, bringing up his fifty off 24 balls, laced with four fours and four maximums. He was dismissed off the very next ball but had put the team in a good position.

Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings To 3rd Win in IPL 2026

The 23-year-old left-arm wrist spinner Shivang Kumar left his mark in the PBKS vs SRH game. He gave his side a chance after the Punjab openers’ onslaught, removing both Priyansh and Prabhsimran. Shivang then dismissed Cooper Connolly as well, finishing his spell with 3 for 33 in four overs.

That wasn’t enough, however, as Shreyas Iyer produced a magnificent knock to power his side over the line. PBKS needed 102 off 69 balls when he walked in. He smashed an unbeaten 69 off 33 deliveries to make sure his team doesn’t suffer the same collapse as the opponents. This was their 10th successful chase of 200, with the next best having six wins.

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