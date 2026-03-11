After Matthew Hayden, Another Veteran Player Joins Gujarat Titans Coaching Staff for IPL 2026

The Gujarat Titans (GT) coaching staff for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season has been bolstered by the addition of former India cricketer Vijay Dahiya. The development comes just days after the franchise roped in former Australian opener Matthew Hayden in the role of a batting coach.

Gujarat Titans Coaching Staff for IPL 2026

Vijay Dahiya now joins the Gujarat Titans coaching staff as an assistant coach, after serving in a similar role with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) till last season. The ex-India wicketkeeper will work alongside head coach Ashish Nehra, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki, and wicketkeeping coach Parthiv Patel and batting coach Matthew Hayden.

Prior to LSG, Vijay Dahiya has worked with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the capacity of head talent scout. He was also part of the coaching team that guided the Delhi side to the Ranji Trophy title in the 2007-08 season.

As a player, the former India wicketkeeper-batter has featured in 19 ODIs for India, scoring 216 runs at 16.61 average with a highest score of 51 and has taken 19 catches and effected 5 stumpings with his gloves behind the stumps. In red-ball cricket, he played two Tests and took six catches.

ALSO READ:

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Schedule

The IPL 2026 schedule was released earlier today (March 11), but only for the first phase of the tournament. The schedule has been divided into two parts due to the ongoing elections.

IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans will begin their season with an away clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur. Check full GT IPL 2026 schedule for the first phase and the subsequent match timings below.

GT IPL 2026 Schedule

March 31: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mullanpur (7.30 pm IST)

April 4: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7.30 pm IST)

April 8: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7.30 pm IST)

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3.30 PM IST)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.