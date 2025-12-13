After Stunning Domestic Stint, Kumar Kushagra Opens Up About How Gujarat Titans Helped Him Prosper

The wicketkeeper-batter has been producing tremendous performances for Jharkhand.

Since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the tournament has produced multiple talents, which have gone on to do special things for their respective sides. Well, Kumar Kushagra from Jharkhand is nothing different. The youngster, who was retained by the Gujarat Titans ahead of the 19th edition of the coveted tournament is showcasing his class in domestic cricket.

The 21-year-old has already made his name in the domestic circuit for Jharkhand. To add to that, he has played four games for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024, but was picked by GT ahead of the 18th edition of the tournament. However, with 20 players retained by the franchise, Kumar Kushagra can have a crack at the playing XI this season.

His best score in the shortest format came recently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Chasing a mammoth total, Kushagra scored an unbeaten 86 off just 42 deliveries to take his team home. Not just that, he rescued his team from an early collapse and took the responsibility upon himself to take Jharkhand over the line.

However, the youngster spoke about how the Gujarat Titans team environment and methods have played a crucial role in shaping his growth over the last 12 months. He spoke briefly about the practices that they follow and mentioned how interacting with the coaches and support staff made him a calmer cricketer – helping him to play the situation.

“When I joined the Titans for the first time, their setup impressed me. I saw that even bowlers were allowed to bat at the nets for a couple of hours. I had regular conversations with Vikram (Solanki) Sir and Ashu (Ashish Nehra) Sir, and they guided me on how to approach things”, said Kushagra.

How Kumar Kushagra Can Be a Vital Component For GT

Looking at the Gujarat Titans retention list, it is pretty evident that Kumar Kushagra would not be a starter in the playing XI. The likes of Jos Buttler would certainly get the first preference ahead of the youngster. But the 21-year-old is an important asset to have for the Titans. There is no doubt in the fact that he would act as a back-up option to Buttler.

Kushagra’s T20 stats speak volumes of his skill. In 27 innings, he has scored 570 runs at a strike-rate of almost 141 with four fifties under his belt. Moreover, through his most recent innings, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter has also shown that he is a wonderful reader of the game, and can adapt to the situation quickly.

Though the Gujarat Titans only have five slots to fill, out of which four can be overseas ones, most of their line-up is sorted. The Shubman Gill-led side do not need to do anything going out of their way, in order to secure their top XI candidates. However, one of their targets would be to add some zeal to their bowling line-up, having released the likes of Gerald Coetzee.

