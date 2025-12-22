Ahead of IPL 2026, RCB New Recruit Breaks 40-Year-Old Record To Cap Off Stellar 2025

He was bought for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) new recruit pacer Jacob Duffy took a five-wicket haul in the second innings against West Indies during the third Test. New Zealand won the match by 323 runs and clinched the series 2-0.

RCB pacer enjoys record-breaking year for New Zealand

Duffy won the player of the series award after taking 23 wickets in six innings in the Test series. He had three five-wicket hauls and one four-wicket haul. With this heroic performance, he also broke a 40-year-old record as the most wickets for New Zealand in a calendar year, surpassing Sir Richard Hadlee’s record of 79 wickets in 1985. Duffy ended the year 2025 with 81 international wickets, taking 25 wickets in ODIs and Tests each, and 35 wickets in T20Is.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, he said that it was a weird feeling. He saw the list and noticed some legendary names on it, so to be up there with them was a pretty special thing for him.

“That’s a weird one. I saw that list at lunch time in the lunch room and man, there’s some cool names on there, so to be up there on any kind of list with with those sort of names is pretty special,” Duffy said.

“It’s been a cool year. It’s been good fun. I’m just bloody enjoying it,” he added.

Most wickets for New Zealand in a Calendar Year

Player Matches Wickets Year Jacob Duffy 36 81 2025 Sir Richard Hadlee 23 79 1985 Daniel Vettori 33 76 2008 Trent Boult 25 72 2015 Trent Boult 27 69 2017

ALSO READ:

Jacob Duffy set to finish 2025 as leading wicket-taker in international cricket

Duffy is not only ending 2025 as the player with the most wickets for New Zealand, but he is also set to finish the year with the most wickets overall in international cricket. He currently has 81 wickets, while the next closest is Blessing Muzarabani with 65 wickets. There is also a Boxing Day Test match between Australia and England, where Starc is at 54 wickets, but he is still far behind Duffy. This means that Duffy is on track to end the year with most wickets in international cricket in 2025.

Most Wickets in International Cricket in 2025

Player Team Matches Wickets Jacob Duffy New Zealand 36 81 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe 27 65 Matt Henry New Zealand 31 65 Ali Dawood Bahrain 37 63 Kuldeep Yadav India 25 60

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.