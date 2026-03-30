Ajinkya Rahane Injury Update: KKR Captain Reveals Fitness Status After Walking Off Field During MI vs KKR IPL 2026

The Ajinkya Rahane injury update was provided by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper himself after their opening fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) against the Mumbai Indians (MI) tonight (March 29). There was speculation surrounding Rahane’s fitness status after he left the field midway during MI’s chase.

Ajinkya Rahane injury update: KKR captain reveals fitness status

The incident happened after the fourth over of Mumbai’s innings. Ajinkya Rahane went down and was attended by the physios. However, he was not able to carry on and was helped by his teammates to get up before limping off the pitch. In his absence, KKR vice-captain Rinku Singh took over the captaincy duties.

After the conclusion of the game, the Ajinkya Rahane update came during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rahane revealed, “Feeling okay, just a lot of cramps to my calf and both the calves actually. So hopefully I’ll be okay. I mean, just a lot of cramps. It was really tough.”

ALSO READ:

Ajinkya Rahane fifty goes in vain, Rohit Sharma-Ryan Rickelton carnage help Mumbai Indians seal record chase

Speaking about the MI vs KKR game, after being put to bat first, Kolkata posted a massive total of 220/4 in 20 overs courtesy of fifties from Ajinkya Rahane (67 off 40 balls) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51 off 29 balls).

However, MI managed to chase down the towering target to record their highest successful run-chase in the IPL. The chief architects for the win were the MI opening duo of Rohit Sharma (78 off 38 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (81 off 43 balls), as they registered a 148-run stand for the first wicket – MI’s second-highest opening stand in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma also managed to hit his fastest IPL fifty off just 23 balls, while becoming only the fourth batter to hit 50th score of 50-plus runs in the IPL, after the likes of Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Shikhar Dhawan.

With the win, MI picked up their first two points and are placed second in the points table with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), occupying the top spot owing to a superior run-rate after winning their respective first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.