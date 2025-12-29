Angkrish Raghuvanshi Opens Up on Wicketkeeping for KKR in IPL 2026

Retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) edition, Mumbai batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi recently shed light on his chances of wicketkeeping when the new season begins.

Notably, the 21-year-old has recently been giving importance to his wicketkeeping duties and was spotted doing drills while also being named in the role in the Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025) earlier this year.

When quizzed if he will don the gloves in IPL 2026 for KKR, Angkrish Raghuvanshi said, “I am really enjoying keeping. It is challenging, but it makes you feel like you are always in the game. (On KKR chances) That you will find out in due time.”

VIDEO | When asked about practising wicketkeeping to expand his skill set ahead of the IPL, Angkrish Raghuvanshi said he is enjoying the challenge and working hard on it. “I’m really enjoying it. It’s challenging, but it feels like you’re in the game all the time,” he added.… pic.twitter.com/z4a7pFpCiH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 29, 2025

ALSO READ:

Will Angkrish Raghuvanshi keep wickets for KKR in IPL 2026?

The short answer remains no, since the youngster is an occasional wicketkeeper and KKR have managed to find other players in the position during the IPL 2026 auction.

With KKR releasing Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish briefly emerged as a possible replacement candidate who can keep wickets and bat in the top-order, but KKR have now signed two overseas stars for the role.

The three-time winners roped in Kiwi players Finn Allen and Tim Seifert to fill the overseas wicketkeeper/opener void and one of them is expected to open the innings alongside Ajinkya Rahane.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi slams fiery fifty in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

The dynamic right-hander is gearing up for the IPL 2026 season with a good showing in domestic cricket. Playing for Mumbai against Chhattishgarh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 today (December 29), Angkrish registered a deft unbeaten knock of 68*(66) to propel his side to a comfortable nine wicket win.

Earlier in IPL 2025, Angkrish was one of KKR’s best performers in an otherwise lacklustre season where the Kolkata outfit finished as the bottom half of the table at eighth. He managed 300 runs in 11 innings at a good average of 33.33 including a fifty. Raghuvanshi will once again play a key role in the KKR batting lineup in IPL 2026 while also providing a backup wicketkeeping option with his new skillset.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.