Anti-Corruption Unit Barges Into Released KKR Player’s Room In Bangladesh Premier League (BPL); Suspicion Raised

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz had to witness an unforeseen situation in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2025-26) after Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) integrity unit officers barged into his hotel room in Sylhet over the weekend. This happened because the integrity officers have found ‘credible suspension’ in the current edition which forced them to undertake routine operations.

As part of the routine operations, the BCB officials questioned players and seized mobile phones of franchise officials although a BCB press release earlier today, Sunday (January 11,) confirmed that no player has been put under investigation yet nor have they found anyone guilty thus far.

The BCB statement comes after Gurbaz’s franchise Dhaka Capitals’ chief executive Atik Fahad accused the BCB integrity unit officers of their actions. He also cited the mental impact of such a situation on foreign players and that it could force the franchise to rethink its participation in the future editions.

Fahad was quoted as saying according to ESPNCricinfo, “The anti-corruption unit should have at least considered this before going to such a player, but this type of behaviour with a big player is something neither he can accept nor can we accept. Going into the room of a big foreign player – someone who is playing in the ILT20 and elsewhere – and creating trouble like that.”

Is Rahmanullah Gurbaz playing IPL 2026?

The Afghanistan star had been a part of KKR for the past three years, which includes their title-winning 2024 campaign, but was released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction after failing to make much impact.

In the three seasons, Gurbaz played 19 games, managing 363 runs at an average of 21.35 and a strike-rate of 134.94. He could manage two fifties, including a highest score of 81. While he has extensive franchise cricket experience and average numbers in IPL, he failed to garner any interest from franchises during the IPL 2026 auction, which essentially means he won’t be a part of the new season. However, there still remains an outside chance if any team ropes in Rahmanullah Gurbaz as a replacement option.

