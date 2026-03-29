Anukul Roy Ends Rohit Sharma Madness on 78 With a Brilliant Backwards Running Catch in MI vs KKR IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Anukul Roy showcased excellent athleticism and agility to end the carnage from ex-Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma during the MI vs KKR match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Rohit was looking in blistering form as he smashed his quickest IPL fifty off 23-balls and built a solid foundation for a big chase of 221.

He eventually finished on 78(38 balls), comprising six boundaries and as many maximums before falling prey to an excellent backwards running catch by Anukul Roy. It was a much-needed breakthrough for the KKR side as the MI opening duo of Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma registered a record 148-run opening stand.

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the 12th over. Vaibhav Arora bowled a juicy full toss outside off and Rohit Sharma tried to whip it across the line but miscued it over wide mid-on. Anukul Roy kept his eye on the ball and charged behind from inside the circle before putting in a dive and holding onto a superb catch in the end.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

ALSO READ:

After Rohit Sharma catch, Anukul Roy pulls of stunning direct hit in MI vs KKR

Anukul Roy was unstoppable in the field as he pulled off an incredible direct-hit to runout the other danger-man Ryan Rickelton on 81 off 43 balls. With KKR bowlers struggling to make any inroads, it was Anukul’s heroics in the field that gave KKR a brief sense of hope.

The Rickelton dismissal happened on the second ball of the 16th over. After slapping a Blessing Muzarabani delivery to the long-off, he completed a single and was looking for a second but Tilak Varma turned him down as Anukul fired a flat throw to the bowler’s end and the Proteas was caught outside his crease.

Watch the video of the incident below.

The brief fightback from Anukul and KKR was not enough in the end as the Ryan Rickelton-Rohit Sharma opening partnership ensured that MI completed their highest-ever successful chase comfortably with six wickets and five balls left.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.