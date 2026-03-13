Ashutosh Sharma Opens Up on His Batting Position for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals (DC) star Ashutosh Sharma has opened up about his possible batting position for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Notably, the explosive right-hander was retained by the franchise for INR 3.8 crores and will be looking for his contributions once again as they aim to win their maiden IPL title.

While Ashutosh Sharma bats in the lower-order due to his finishing abilities, he was quizzed if he will be promoted up the order for IPL 2026. Responding to the question, the 27-year-old clarified his role for next season.

In a video posted by PTI on X (formerly Twitter), Ashutosh said,

“The order will be the same for me. Last year, I was batting at No.6 or No.7 and this year also I will bat in the same position and I am ready to smash again.”

Promoting Ashutosh up the order would allow him to face more balls and subsequently cause more damange, but there is no place. KL Rahul, Ben Duckett, Nitish Rana are expected to form the top order with Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller followed by Ashutosh completing the middle order.

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Ashutosh Sharma form before IPL 2026

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025) – the domestic T20 tournament, the Railways cricketer scored 117 runs in six matches including a fifty while also picking up a solitary wicket. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHTG 2025), he had comparatively better numbers with 161 runs in seven games at an average of 26.83 and two half-centuries to his name.

Ashutosh was also a part of the India A team during the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 last year and also played in the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches earlier this year.

Although Delhi Capitals narrowly missed out on a playoffs spot after finishing fifth last season, Ashutosh Sharma was a consistent performer in the side. In the nine innings he batted, Ashutosh smacked 204 runs at an average touching 30s with a strike rate over 160, which serves as a testament to his skillset as a finisher.

Overall in IPL, Ashutosh Sharma has played 24 games, amassing 393 runs at 28.07 with an attacking strike rate of 163.75.

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