Australia Youngster Eyes Maiden Deal in IPL 2026 Auction After All-Round Show in BBL 2025-26 Opener

The IPL 2026 mini auction will take place on December 16.

Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards might grab his maiden Indian Premier League contract in the IPL 2026 auction, following an all-round display in the first clash of the BBL 2025-26. The player is registered in the UAL10 set at a base price of INR 50 lakh.

Jack Edwards Put Up a Blistering Finish in BBL 2025-26 Opener

The last season’s runners-up, Sydney Sixers, could not manage a start that they would have wanted in a rain-interrupted, 11-overs-a-side match against the Perth Scorchers. Following a three-ball duck of Daniel Hughes, the former Pakistan skipper and BBL debutant, Babar Azam, also returned for just two runs.

However, following two crucial contributions from the wicketkeeper-batters Josh Philippe (28 off 18) and Lachlan Shaw (19 off 10), Edwards notched up a pulsating 46 not out off only 21 deliveries. His quickfire knock included six boundaries and two maximums at a blazing strike rate of 219.04.

The 25-year-old also dismissed Aaron Hardie in the second innings. But his efforts could not ensure the Sixers’ maiden points on the table as Ashton Turner and Co. clinched the game by five wickets.

Multiple Teams Might Show Interest in Jack Edwards in IPL 2026 Auction

The all-rounder has been continuing a great run of form in the recent fixtures. Edwards has entered the Big Bash League 2025-26 on the back of a great Sheffield Shield run, scoring 285 and bagging 10 scalps in five matches of the domestic First-Class tournament.

The New South Wales skipper’s latest heroics also include a gritty 95 facing Queensland. Previously, he had also piled up 89 runs while leading Australia A in the third unofficial ODI against India A.

After releasing Wiaan Mulder, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would be on the lookout for an overseas all-rounder in the upcoming mini auction. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would also want to refill some of their key overseas spots. Considering the fiery form and latest stats across formats, Edwards might be on their IPL 2026 auction target lists, scheduled to take place on December 16.

