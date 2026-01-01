Azmatullah Omarzai Stakes Claim for Game Time With Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 After 24-Ball Fifty, 3 Wickets in BPL Thriller

He played 9 matches in IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai delivered an impressive performance for Sylhet Titans in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26. His emphatic performance boosts his case for a consistent role in the PBKS side in the IPL 2026.

Azmatullah Omarzai All-Round Brilliance Secures Win for Sylhet Titans

Representing Sylhet Titans, Azmatullah Omarzai led a remarkable recovery from 92/4 in 12.4 overs, scoring a quick-fire fifty off only 24 balls. His explosive knock was decorated with five fours and three sixes, with a strike rate of 208.33. He specifically targeted Salman Mirza, hitting 22 runs with two sixes and as many fours in the second-to-last over and helping his team finish strong at 173/5, rescuing the team from a tough situation. The right-hander reached the milestone with a boundary on the last ball of Sylhet’s innings.

Omarzai then showcased his bowling skills, bagging three wickets in a slightly economical four-over spell, conceding 39 runs. Together with Mohammad Amir and Nasum Ahmed’s effective bowling, Sylhet restricted the Dhaka Dynamites to 167/8. Shamim Hossain’s brisk 67 runs off 37 balls (including 7 fours and 2 sixes) was not enough as Sylhet secured the six-run victory.

Why Azmatullah Needs to Be in PBKS Starting XI for IPL 2026

Omarzai’s performance in the BPL shows he is ready for a consistent role in the IPL 2026. He combines power hitting with the ability to take wickets, which is perfect for PBKS’s middle-order lineup, particularly after Glenn Maxwell’s departure. His strike rate of 208.33 is comparable to finishers like Marcus Stoinis or Shashank Singh. His seam bowling (3 wickets for 39 runs in this match) adds strength in the final overs, especially since PBKS has relied heavily on Arshdeep Singh.

The 25-year-old Azmatullah Omarzai experience in the subcontinent and ability to take down spin are evident. And the franchise can use him with the new ball, keeping an additional over of Arshdeep Singh for the death. For PBKS, aiming to go one step forward and lift the trophy, they cannot afford to bench someone with his versatility. Keeping him as an X-factor in the middle order, maybe anywhere between No. 4 to 8, would help address batting collapses.

Punjab have already shown confidence in his abilities by retaining him for INR 2.4 crores ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Last season, the Afghan all-rounder featured in nine games and contributed with 57 runs at a 139.02 strike rate and eight wickets at an economy of 10.33.

