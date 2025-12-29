Bad Omen for CSK! IPL 2026 Recruit Concedes 123 Runs in 10 Overs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 to Register Unwanted Record

The Chennai Super Kings squad has a lot of exciting prospects ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL.

Cricket is a great leveller. Just when we thought that the saying applied to individual players, a couple of instances from the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 have given us enough evidence to prove that it happens for franchises as well. A couple of CSK players, who were playing for their respective states appeared on the extreme ends of two different records for the same skill.

Confusing, isn’t it? Let’s break it down. Ramakrishna Ghosh burst onto the scene in the fixture between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, registering a handsome seven-wicket haul in the first innings. However, they ended up losing the match despite the heroics of the 28-year-old all-rounder. He bagged his seven-wicket haul, giving away 42 runs in 9.4 overs in the game.

On the other side of the spectrum was another CSK recruit, Aman Khan. The Puducherry skipper ended up conceding 123 runs from his 10 overs in their fixture against Jharkhand – which is now the record for the most number of runs conceded in a men’s List A fixture. Two sides of the spectrum which balanced themselves out for the Men in Yellow.

How the CSK Squad is Lining Up For IPL 2026

It is no secret that the Men in Yellow have been eyeing a complete revamp since the last two years – out of which their strategy at the IPL 2026 auction was very visible. The focus on acquiring youngsters into the team, who can take the team to newer heights in the future has been higher than ever, and the franchise has taken steps in that direction.

After retaining the services of Ramakrishna Ghosh, who is a handy all-rounder, the CSK management went after Aman Khan for a sum of INR 40 Lakhs. However, it seems as if both these players will have to wait for their opportunity to make an appearance for the franchise. And with the CSK management dishing out exciting opportunities to youngsters, there may be a chance for someone like Ramakrishna Ghosh.

The squad looks pretty balanced after the IPL 2026 auction, and also the trade off between Sanju Samson with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. The top-order looks more than settled, and is filled with youngsters which the franchise would love to shape for the future. That being said, Prashant Veer is a probable candidate for the all-rounder spot, and that is where Aman Khan might find competition to get into the side.

To add to that, someone like Shivam Dube is also the player who takes the same spot for the place which Aman Khan would be eyeing for. That being said, the management will have to make some tough choices, which would be taken in consultation with the skipper. However, Aman Khan does not look like a certainty to start in the CSK playing XI.

