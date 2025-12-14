BCCI Places Deepak Hooda, Potential RCB Target in Dubious List Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Deepak Hooda was released by CSK on the retention deadline day.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction set for December 16, teams are preparing their plans for the next season as 359 names will be under the hammer. However, the situation involving Deepak Hooda has drawn attention ahead of the auction.

Deepak Hooda continues on suspect bowling list ahead of IPL 2026

Deepak Hooda remains on the list of players with a suspect bowling action. The 30 year old, who currently plays domestic cricket for Rajasthan, was also placed in the same category last season. The BCCI has informed all IPL franchises about his bowling action status before the auction.

Hooda featured in seven matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 but did not bowl in any of them. Since then, he has bowled six overs in domestic cricket, one in the Ranji Trophy and five in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

His most recent bowling spell came on December 8 against Jharkhand, where he bowled three overs and took one wicket for 24 runs. If his action is reported again, he could face a bowling ban in the IPL.

At the auction which will be in Abu Dhabi, Hooda is listed in the AL1 all rounder category with a base price of INR 75 lakh. This set will come up after the Batter 1 category and includes names such as Venkatesh Iyer, Wanindu Hasaranga and Rachin Ravindra.

Deepak Hooda has taken 10 wickets in the 34 IPL innings in which he has bowled.

RCB Potential Target Rishabh Chauhan also in the Dubious list

Rishabh Chauhan from Madhya Pradesh is another player on the suspect action list and could be a potential target for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 auction. He bats in the middle order alongside domestic teammate Rajat Patidar and played a key role in Madhya Pradesh’s win over Andhra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 47 after early wickets fell.

In the MP League 2025, Chauhan represented Gwalior Cheetahs and scored 252 runs at an average of 84.00 with a strike rate of 192.37, finishing fourth among the top run scorers.

However, Chauhan is currently banned from bowling in the IPL due to his suspect action, which means he will only be able to contribute as a batter unless his action is cleared before the auction. If he is allowed to bowl in the future, he could add value as an all-rounder. He is listed in the UAL10 category with a base price of INR 30 lakh.

The only other player on the suspect action list is Abid Mushtaq, a 29-year-old left-arm spinner from Jammu and Kashmir, who also has a base price of INR 30 lakh. KL Shrijith remains banned from bowling in the IPL after being placed under restriction last season.

