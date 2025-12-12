Bengal Star Steals Headline in RCB Trials, Another Franchise Shows Interest in All-Rounder Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He is currently the highest run scorer for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi is only a few days away, and franchises are scouting for some domestic talent ahead of the much-awaited event on December 16. One such talent from Bengal, the 25-year-old all-rounder Karan Lal, has made heads turn by showcasing his skills at trials conducted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) earlier this week.

Karan Lal Shines at RCB Trials Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

After impressing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) management earlier this month, Karan carried momentum into the RCB trials at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 9 and 10. According to the Sportskeeda report, the reigning champions RCB conducted a two-day camp for about 15 cricketers, featuring India stars Rahul Tripathi and Navdeep Saini.

Following the conclusion of the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, the players underwent match simulations in open nets on Tuesday and a practice game the next day, where Karan stood out with his exceptional ball-striking skills and handy off-spin bowling. Karan and his partner, Kerala’s Rohan Kunnummal, were asked to score 16 runs in an over. Facing RCB leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, the Bengal opener hammered consecutive sixes on the first two balls as the duo completed the challenge with ease. In the match simulations, the right-hander amassed 21 off just eight balls and whacked a total of six sixes across the match simulations.

The next day, opening the innings with Kunnummal, Karan blasted 54 off 17 balls in the practice match. The right-hander hit a maximum off the very first ball bowled by Abhinandan Singh, who featured in the RCB retained players 2026 list. He also smoked three sixes in an over, bowled by Navdeep Saini, over square leg, point, and third man, prompting praise from RCB batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik.

“Very impressive. You are ready for this level,” DK said

Earlier this month, the Bengal batter smashed a scintillating fifty (52 off 23 balls) at No. 4 at the KKR camp, while dismissing Rahul Tripathi and Yash Dhull with his off-spin.

Notably, the IPL 2025 champions are searching for top-order back-ups or a batter who can bowl off-spin after the departures of Mayank Agarwal and England all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

Explosive Knocks by Karan Lal Drew Interest From Lucknow Super Giants

The report also claimed that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are also interested in rising sensation Karan Lal. While Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh emerged as the second-best opening partners, having amassed 574 in 12 innings at an average of 47.83, LSG are seeking a reliable opening batter as a backup. Karan’s addition will not just offer a reliable opening batter but could also add depth in the bowling department, providing an extra bowling option.

The franchise reportedly had a chat with Shahbaz Ahmad, who featured in LSG retained players 2026 list, to know about his Bengal teammate, and the southpaw all-rounder heaped praises on Karan.

The 25-year-old’s exceptional form and impeccable consistency have put him into the spotlight, making him a strong prospect heading into the IPL 2026 mini auction. His strike rate of 105.53 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy stands second highest in the competition after India’s aggressive opener Abhishek Sharma among batters who have faced 100+ balls. He hit 17 sixes and finished as the third-highest run-getter for Bengal in the group stage. Earlier in the year, Karan emerged as the leading scorer and smashed the most sixes in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025.

Other Players Who Turned Up at RCB Trials Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Apart from Karan Lal, several established players appeared at the RCB trials, including Suyash Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Navdeep Saini and Kunnummal. Rajasthan’s pace sensation Ashok Sharma (leading wicket-taker in SMAT 2025 group stage), 2025 Delhi Premier League’s top wicket-taker Money Grewal and a former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leg-spinner Prashant Solanki.

While Kunnummal impressed with a half-century in a practice game, the RCB management looked interested in southpaw Ravi Singh, who represents Railways in domestic cricket and plays club cricket in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Ashok Sharma, who bowls above 140+ kph, got injured just after five deliveries.

