Best Catches of IPL 2026: Apart from the explosive batting and fiery bowling, the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season was also privy to some unreal, physics-defying catches.

There were diving efforts and one-handed stunners and the overall standard of fielding was once again top class.

On that note, let’s take a look at the best catches of IPL 2026 below.

Phil Salt (vs SRH)

The England wicketkeeper set the tone for the season with a spectacular one-handed diving effort in the opening match of the IPL 2026 edition between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The blinder, which is one of the best catches of IPL 2026, came to dismiss Ishan Kishan, who was looking in stunning touch and was batting on 80.

Stationed near the boundary ropes, Salt timed his jump to perfection to take the one-handed catch, stopping what looked like a certain boundary and ending a dangerous innings. Previously in the game, Phil Salt had taken two more catches in the deep to remove key SRH batters Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen.

𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐃𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒! 🛑



🎥 Phil Salt with an absolute one-handed screamer at the ropes 🫡



Do we already have the Catch of the Season on Day 1 of #TATAIPL 2026 🤔



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Eo5z0jh4K4 #KhelBindaas | #RCBvSRH |… pic.twitter.com/pPax3pVNt9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2026

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Sarfaraz Khan (vs DC)

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recruit gave a testament to his agility and fielding prowess with an incredible reflex catch at backward point to dismiss Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel. Axar had cut a Gurjapneet Singh delivery but failed to keep it down as Sarfaraz dived to his right and caught on to the ball with both his hands. It was a difficult take as Axar had hit it hard and the ball was travelling while Sarfaraz grabbed onto it successfully when he was airborne.An ecstatic Sarfaraz celebrated by taking off his cap and running almost half of the field.

Marco Jansen (vs SRH)

Another definite contender for ‘Catch of the tournament’ is Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Marco Jansen’s efforts to dismiss Ishan Kishan. After an explosive start from the SRH opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma who piled up 120 runs in just eight overs, Ishan propelled the momentum forward with his aggressive batting but a surprise take from Jansen shifted the scales.

Running along the boundary, the 6’8″ South African star leapt and snatched Kishan’s powerful shot with one hand – his right hand, which is his non-dominant hand, while maintaining his balance to avoid stepping on the rope.

The effort stunned the bowler Arshdeep Singh as well as the crowd, instantly becoming a highlight moment.

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