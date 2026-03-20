Big Setback for Delhi Capitals As Mitchell Starc Set to Miss Initial Matches of IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals face a major setback as Mitchell Starc is likely to miss the early stages of IPL 2026.

Cricket Australia take cautious call on Mitchell Starc ahead of IPL 2026

According to a report from cricket.com.au, Mitchell Starc is set to miss the initial stages of IPL 2026 as Cricket Australia are taking a cautious approach in managing him ahead of a busy international schedule.

Recently, Starc played in all five Tests in The Ashes before featuring in the later stages of the Big Bash League.

Starc was retained by Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore, and his absence will leave a big gap in their bowling attack at the start of the season.

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