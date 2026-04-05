Brainfade From Nicholas Pooran! Walks out of Crease and Gets Runout After Watching Ishan Kishan Collect Ball in SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star batter Nicholas Pooran had a brainfade moment and got runout cheaply by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Ishan Kishan during the SRH vs LSG match today (April 5) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Walking out to bat in the 13th over at No.5 in his new finisher role for IPL 2026 when LSG needed just 55 more to win, Pooran could just manage 1(4) before walking back to dugout and opening the contest wide.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 14th over. Pooran swept a Shivang Kumar delivery as the ball bounced behind the batter and Ishan Kishan showed great reflexes to collect it. Pooran turned back to see where the ball is but might have presumed that it had gone past the wicketkeeper as he set off for a single, only to run himself out.

Watch the video of the incident below.

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Rishabh Pant makes up for Nicholas Pooran faux pas to hand LSG first win of IPL 2026

While the Caribbean big-hitter failed to close out the SRH vs LSG game, it was LSG skipper Rishabh Pant who led from the front with an unbeaten fifty. The dynamic left-hander eventually finished on 68*(50) to see his team over the finish and secure a five-wicket win. Before Pant’s knock, Aiden Markram, who moved back to his natural opening slot after batting at No.3 in the previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC), gave LSG a steady start to their chase of 160 with a clinical 27-ball 45.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad were put to bat first but could only manage a fighting 156/9 in 20 overs despite having an explosive batting lineup. The Hyderabad side were dented early in the powerplay, losing three key wickets. The aggressive SRH opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (7) was dismissed cheaply by Mohammed Shami and they lost their stand-in captain Ishan Kishan shortly on 1 in the fourth over.

It was their Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, who smashed a 41-ball 62 and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy with 33-ball 56 to propel the scoreboard to a competitive total. Mohammed Shami finished an incredible spell with figures of 2/9 from four overs.

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