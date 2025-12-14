Cameron Green Admits to Manager’s Mistake When Enrolling for IPL 2026 Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is around the corner, and one of the top names to go under the hammer is Australian star Cameron Green.

After missing the 2025 season due to back surgery, 26-year-old Cameron Green has returned to action. He previously represented Mumbai Indians in 2023 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024.

Cameron Green clears confusion over auction category

Cameron Green has said he will be able to bowl in IPL 2026 despite being listed in the Set 1 Batter 1 category in the final auction list. He explained that the issue happened due to an error while his details were submitted, which led to him being placed as a batter instead of an all rounder.

“I’ll be good to bowl. I don’t know if my manager would like to hear this, but there was a stuff-up on his end. He didn’t mean to say ‘batter’. I think he accidentally selected the wrong box. It was pretty funny how it’s all played out, but it was actually a stuff-up on his end,” Green said before Australia’s training session in Adelaide on Sunday morning as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Green returned to international cricket in June as a batter and has now been cleared to bowl. Australia are currently using him as an all rounder in the ongoing Ashes series.

The 26 year old is expected to attract huge bids at the IPL auction in Abu Dhabi, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings likely to show strong interest as the two franchises with the largest purses, holding INR 64.3 crore and INR 43.4 crore respectively.

As Green is now placed in the batters category, his name will come up first at the auction because he is part of Set 1. If he had been listed as an all rounder, his name would have appeared in Set 2. This makes planning easier for teams like KKR and CSK, as they will know early how much budget they need to spend if they want to bid for him.

Cameron Green in IPL

Cameron Green has played 29 matches in the IPL so far and has scored 707 runs at an average of 41.58 and a strike rate of 153.69. He made his debut with Mumbai Indians in the 2023 season, where he scored 452 runs in 16 matches at an average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 160.28.

After that season, he was traded to RCB, where in the 2024 season he played 13 matches and scored 255 runs in 12 innings at an average of 31.87 and a strike rate of 143.25.

