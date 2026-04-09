Cameron Green Draws Blood in His First Over, Removes Rishabh Pant Cheaply in KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 [WATCH]

After much anticipation, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star all-rounder Cameron Green returned to bowling in the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) today (April 9) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Green, who did not bowl so far in the tournament, made an immediate impact on his very first over in the KKR vs LSG contest to get the big-wicket Rishabh Pant.

The incident happened on the second ball of the ninth over of Lucknow’s chase. Green used his height and extracted bounce of the surface as Pant top-edged his pull shot with Kartik Tyagi completing an easy catch in the end. The LSG skipper had to walk back to the pavilion cheaply after managing only 10(9).

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

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Cameron Green delivers across departments in KKR vs LSG IPL 2026

Speaking about the KKR vs LSG match, Kolkata managed to put up 181/4 in 20 overs after being put to bat first. Explosive opener Finn Allen, who is struggling to get going in IPL 2026 once again had a lacklustre outing after departing for 9(8). However, the pair of Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi made amends for the setback with a crucial 84-run stand. While both Rahane and Raghuvanshi missed out on their fifties, getting out on 41(24) and 45(33) respectively, it was then the overseas duo of Cameron Green and Rovman Powell who propelled the KKR innings. Both batters remained unbeaten and added another 70-run partnership, with Green finishing on 32(24) and Powell on 39(24).

Coming to the chase, LSG lost their star opening pair of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh in the powerplay. KKR continued their hunt for wickets and made further inroads to send back half of the LSG side by the 13th over.

At the time of writing this report, the LSG scoreboard read 112/5 in 13.2 overs with Ayush Badoni and Mukul Choudhary currently batting in the middle.

Notably, KKR are yet to win a match in IPL 2026 and just have a solitary point after a washout against Punjab Kings (PBKS) while LSG have played two and won one so far.

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