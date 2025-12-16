Cameron Green Sold for INR 25.2 Crores to KKR in IPL 2026 Auction, Records Highest Price for Overseas Player Ever

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, Australia’s Cameron Green has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 25.20 crore. He was expected to be one of the top-bid players in the auction.

The bidding saw competition from KKR, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings, with KKR emerging as the winning bidder.

Cameron Green will receive only INR 18 Crore

However, under IPL rules, Cameron Green will receive only INR 18 crore. The remaining INR 7.20 crore from the bid will be transferred to the BCCI’s player welfare fund. The franchise still has to pay the full bid amount from its purse.

According to IPL governing council regulations, overseas players have a maximum salary of INR 18 crore in the mini auction. Even if the bidding goes higher, the player’s final earnings remain capped at this amount.

His name was placed in the batters category, which meant it came up first at the auction as part of Set 1. If his name had been listed as an all-rounder, it would have appeared in Set 2.

Highest Bids for Overseas Players Ever

With this INR 25.20 crore bid in the IPL 2026 auction, Cameron Green has received the highest bid ever for an overseas player. Here is a look at the top 5 highest bids.

Player Price (INR) Team Cameron Green 25.20 crore Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Mitchell Starc 24.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Heinrich Klaasen 23 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Nicholas Pooran 21 crore Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Pat Cummins 20.50 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Cameron Green IPL stats so far

Cameron Green has featured in 29 IPL matches so far and has been a consistent run scorer. He has scored 707 runs at an average of over 41 and a strike rate above 150.

He started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in the 2023 season, where he had a strong debut. That year, he scored 452 runs in 16 matches while maintaining an average of over 50.

Ahead of the next season, Green was traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the 2024 IPL, he played 13 matches and scored 255 runs in 12 innings. He could not feature in the IPL 2025 season due to a back injury.

Other Big Overseas Buys in IPL 2026 Auction

Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana was sold to KKR for INR 18 crore. Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and KKR were involved in the bidding war, with KKR emerging as the winning bidder.

