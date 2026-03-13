Can CSK Fit Sarfaraz Khan in IPL 2026 Playing XI?

Sarfaraz Khan will be part of CSK in IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought Sarfaraz Khan for INR 75 Lakhs at the IPL 2026 auction. Usually a red-ball beast, Sarfaraz has improved massively as a white-ball batter in recent times. He was in terrific form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025/26, accumulating 329 runs at an average of 65.80 and a strike rate of 203.80 in seven outings, with three fifties and a century.

Those marvellous performances will definitely tempt CSK to give him a few opportunities. In T20s, recent form matters way more, and Sarfaraz has scored runs at every opportunity. He always had a vast range, especially against spinners, and the batter has employed it brilliantly in limited-overs cricket, becoming more dynamic.

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Can CSK give Sarfaraz Khan a spot in IPL 2026 playing XI?

CSK have a packed batting unit, and making a spot for anyone apart from the obvious names can be arduous in IPL 2026. Their batting unit will likely look like: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, and MS Dhoni. A lot of quality players, including Sarfaraz Khan, might not be part of the initial XI.

Kartik Sharma might be the impact player, with Khaleel Ahmed taking his spot based on innings number. A major reason to play both Prashant and Kartik in the main side despite their minimal previous experience is the amount of money CSK have invested, which suggests they see the two as one for the future. Hence, the work must start immediately by giving them exposure to this level from the start.

Hence, Sarfaraz might not get enough games in the initial phase of the season. They will test Kartik first to understand what exactly he brings to the table and whether he’s ready yet. Given how the young sensation has been playing leading up to the tournament, CSK have no reason to leave him out, especially since there’s an unknown factor in Kartik Sharma.

Sarfaraz Khan lit up Mumbai's chase with a blistering 73(22) 🔥



He smashed the fastest 5⃣0⃣ for Mumbai in #SMAT 👌, and put on a 111-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane.



Scorecard ▶️https://t.co/whgyNcdm2v#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/fe4yhtKTgC — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 16, 2025

On the other hand, Prashant has to play since Ravindra Jadeja is no longer part of the franchise. He brings ample value as a batter in the middle and lower middle order, apart from bowling left-arm spin. That’s identical to what Jadeja used to perform for the five-time champions, and Prashant’s acquisition was part of finding Jadeja’s successor.

How can Sarfaraz Khan come into CSK playing XI?

The only way Sarfaraz Khan can come into the CSK playing XI is if Kartik Sharma sits out. Prashant can’t be excluded since he contributes with both bat and ball and balances the XI. So, Sarfaraz can play as an impact player, as Kartik would have.

There’s some merit to this move because Sarfaraz brings superior skills against spin and has recently worked on his intent as a T20 batter. Kartik’s ability against quality spin remains unknown, and teams can frontload spinners to test him in his maiden season. So, if he fails initially, the veteran batter can come in and take the middle-order slot – thanks to his ability to remain flexible with his position.

Sarfaraz Khan gets the breakthrough for West Zone 🙌



He gets the well-set Himanshu Rana O.U.T



Live Stream 📺 – https://t.co/M03oZDsf3j



Follow the match – https://t.co/JlwDyrsdEO#DeodharTrophy | #NZvWZ pic.twitter.com/yzfPVjqQtJ — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 30, 2023

However, CSK already have Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis to whack spin, suggesting Sarfaraz won’t be required much. That would also give Kartik a longer rope, whose main task will be to whack pace and provide a cushion for ageing MS Dhoni. Still, Sarfaraz Khan remains ahead of the likes of Urvil Patel, who is mostly suited to the top order, and will be a preferred backup.

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