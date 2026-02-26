Canada’s T20 World Cup 2026 Centurion To Train Under Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Childhood Coach in Mumbai for IPL Dream

He hit a century against New Zealand.

The T20 World Cup 2026 is heading towards the business end. It has delivered quite a few extraordinary moments throughout the tournament. One of those moments was Canada’s batter Yuvraj Samra, who became the youngest player to score a century in tournament’s history. Now he has set his sights on the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he’s willing to make significant changes to his lifestyle for that.

Yuvraj Samra Seeks Out Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Coach for IPL Ambitions

Yuvraj Samra has played the majority of his cricket indoors in Canada’s snowy weather. To achieve his dream of playing in the IPL, he has decided to move to Mumbai, where he can acclimatise to Indian conditions and impress the scouts.

“I want to practise on turf wickets, especially on Mumbai wickets as ⁠it’s not ‌easy to bat on them. If I can bat well here, I can bat on any wickets,” Samra told the reporters.

Apart from the pitches, another big challenge the 19-year old has to endure is the contrasting weather conditions. Born in Ontario, Samra has spent most of his life in chilly weather. Shifting base to Mumbai means he has to adapt in hotter conditions.

“It’s minus 20 degrees Celsius and it snows for like six months there. It’s tough playing indoors all the time,” he added.

Samra will train under Jwala Singh, the childhood coach of India international Yashasvi Jaiswal. His aim is to attract the 10 IPL franchises by playing in these conditions.

“I want to be in the IPL as its first Canadian and I want to ‌play as much franchise cricket as I can around the world,” Samra said.

Yuvraj Samra T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics

Canada lost all four games in the group stage, and their campaign didn’t last long. However, Yuvraj Samra showed what he’s capable of in the clash against New Zealand.

He struck 110 off just 65 deliveries against a bowling attack that included Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, and Kyle Jamieson. His knock had 11 fours and six maximums.

Players from associate nations do not get many opportunities to showcase their talent and improve their game. Samra took his chance in the T20 World Cup 2026, and is now willing to go over and beyond to work towards his dream.

