Chennai’s Batting Woes Continue, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Begins With a Bang; Key Takeaways from RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Game

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed four boundaries and five sixes during the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have started off their new journey under captain Riyan Parag with a magnificent eight-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After opting to field first in the RR vs CSK clash, the Royals’ bowlers completely outclassed the opposition’s batting order to restrict them to only 127.

In the second innings, it was entirely a Vaibhav Sooryavanshi show to clinch two crucial points in their bag. Let’s take a look at 3 key takeaways from the RR vs CSK match.

CSK’s Batting Concerns Continue

Last year, the batting unit of CSK had significantly let them down, eventually leading to their first-ever bottom-place finish in the tournament’s history. The lean run had forced the management to overhaul their squad in the IPL 2026 mini auction. With multiple new acquisitions, including some star domestic players, the team was expected to come out all guns blazing.

But the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 fixture witnessed the same old story. Sanju Samson was expected to carry on his stellar form following the T20 World Cup 2026, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was also coming off a decent domestic season. But both of the openers returned for single-digit scores (6), as Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Ayush Mhatre also registered a golden duck.

The middle order couldn’t put up a noteworthy fightback as well following the collapse. Their persistent poor show with the willow would be a major concern for the franchise for their upcoming IPL 2026 fixtures.

Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed Only Positives for Chennai from RR vs CSK Match

Amidst a tough season opener, two pacers, Anshul Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed, were the only standout performers for CSK. Kamboj snared two wickets while giving away only 27 runs in his three overs. Despite going wicketless, Khaleel bowled an impactful spell at an impressive economy of 5.66 when the Royals chased down the below-par total under 14 overs.

Apart from them, CSK’s entire bowling attack proved to be expensive, especially their ace spinner Noor Ahmad. The Afghanistani player had a memorable debut season for the franchise last year, becoming the second-highest wicket-taker of the season. But in tonight’s RR vs CSK match, he conceded 24 runs in just two overs, including three over-boundaries.

Their overseas seam attack couldn’t restrict the run flow either, as Matt Henry and Jamie Overton finished with the economy rates of 13.33 and 14.00, respectively.

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Wonder Kid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Carries on Fiery Form

After making it to the headlines with a destructive debut IPL season, many had wondered if the 15-year-old could carry on the same intensity in the following edition, and the youngster from Bihar has showcased his mettle once again in their very first fixture of the IPL 2026. While almost every other batter struggled to get going on that surface, Sooryavanshi struck at his usual astonishing rate of 305.88.

Opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, he took on the charge early and smacked a blistering 52 off just 17 balls. He has now hit the second-fastest half-century for RR, just after his opening partner Jaiswal.

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