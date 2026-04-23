‘Continuing the Legacy of CSK’ – Fans Show Respect After Sanju Samson Blasts Second Ton in Chennai Jersey During MI vs CSK IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star opener Sanju Samson gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess by slamming his second century of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season during the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) today (April 23). Samson’s previous ton in CSK colours came three games back against Delhi Capitals when he blasted an unbeaten 115*.

Interestingly, Sanju has scored as many tons for his previous franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) across eight seasons, while it took him only seven innings at CSK. Talking about the knock in the MI vs CSK game, the dynamic right-hander once again remained unbeaten, this time on 101* off 54 balls including 10 boundaries and six maximums.

Check some of the best reactions below.

TOP TON FROM CHETTON👌



Another defense loading with a competitive score on the board? #CSKVMI pic.twitter.com/BnLEtr3WGG — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 23, 2026

No Rohit. No Dhoni. And yet… the biggest rivalry in Indian cricket still found a way to deliver! 🫡

Sanju Samson making sure the "El Clasico" lived up to its name. 💪#MIvCSK #IPL2026 #ElClasico — Abhishek Mishra (@AbhishekMi48626) April 23, 2026

115*(56) vs DC at Chepauk.

101*(54) vs MI at Wankhede.



THIS IS SANJU SAMSON – WHAT A BATTER…!!!



Bro couldn't complete a century in World Cup at Wankhede. He finished his unfinished business today pic.twitter.com/yYg6JazzLT — Sarle Lyt 🏃 (@Edaina_sare) April 23, 2026

115*(56) vs DC at Chepauk.

101*(54) vs MI at Wankhede.



THIS IS SANJU SAMSON – WHAT A BATTER…!!! pic.twitter.com/bQMFgQuLnq — Sarle Lyt 🏃 (@Edaina_sare) April 23, 2026

115*(56) vs DC

101*(54) vs MI



The lone warrior SANJU SAMSON 🛐 pic.twitter.com/RfeQkjWszv — JOHNuu Reddy🌶️ (@nikyendukuraa) April 23, 2026

2 6️⃣'s & a 4️⃣ in the last over and it's a CENTURY for SANJU SAMSON

5th IPL century and 2nd of this Season 🔥



101 (54) 10 Fours & 6 Sixes SR 187



If not for Sanju CSK would have never touched 207 with rest all players failing today, Sanju kept scoring as wickets fell 👏#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/fGsZ7A7WeB — God of Shinobi 🇮🇳🚩 (@Shinobi_nokami1) April 23, 2026

Sanju Samson scripts multiple records with century in MI vs CSK

In the process, Sanju also entered the record books. He now has the most centuries for CSK in IPL (2) – alongside Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Murali Vijay. Samson is also the second batter to hit two in the same edition for CSK after Watson in 2018.

Apart from that, the 31-year-old now ranks joint-second with Rohit Sharma for most T20 tons by Indians (8). Virat Kohli and Abhishek Sharma top the list with nine tons to their name.

Furthermore, Sanju Samson also climbed to the fourth spot to level KL Rahul for most centuries in IPL with five to his name. Virat Kohli (8), Jos Buttler (7), Chris Gayle (6) are the names ahead of Samson.

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Sanju Samson batting heroics propel CSK scoreboard beyond 200 runs

Speaking about the MI vs CSK contest, Chetta’s ton helped Chennai breach the 200-run mark and finish with 207/6 in 20 overs. The next best score after Samson was that of Ruturaj Gaikwad who managed a 14-ball 22 which clearly highlights the significance of Sanju’s knock.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side are currently eighth in the points table with just two wins from six games and will need to churn out a win against MI to keep themselves in contention for IPL 2026 playoffs spot.

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