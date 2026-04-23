Mike Hussey Reveals Exact Role for MS Dhoni When He Returns During MI vs CSK IPL 2026

There has been much speculation regarding the availability of MS Dhoni in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) as he was once again absent from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lineup for the high-octane clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) today (April 23). The former India and CSK skipper is rehabbing from a calf injury that kept him out of the initial stages of the season but he is now close to a return and have also been spotted in nets and training sessions.

However, given his age and injury concerns, there remains a lack of clarity over Dhoni’s precise role and whether he will play as an Impact player or slot directly in the CSK Playing XI. Echoing on the same lines, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey shared a tentative timeline of MSD’s comeback while shedding light on his role.

Speaking on air during the MI vs CSK clash, Hussey said,

“MS Dhoni is close to 100% fit, we are making sure that his calf is fully fit and strong for running between the wickets. That’s why he is taking his time. But I’m sure, he will soon start playing, hopefully in the next 1-2 matches.”

Notably, Chennai’s next two matches are against Gujarat Titans on April 26 and the reverse fixture against MI on May 2, both at home.

The Aussie also clarified, “He will not play as an impact player & you will see him definitely behind the stumps.”

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Who will MS Dhoni replace in the CSK Playing XI?

CSK had traded in Sanju Samson, who was shouldering the wicketkeeping responsibilities in the absence of MS Dhoni. Even if he has to relinquish the duties behind stumps, Samson retains his place on the grounds of being a lynchpin in the CSK batting attack and the top order. Dhoni is thus likely to replace their young signing Kartik Sharma, who can be used as an Impact player if CSK needs an extra batter.

Speaking about CSK’s chances for the IPL 2026 playoffs, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side are in contention but faces an uphill task after starting with a hattrick of losses and currently have two wins from six matches.

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