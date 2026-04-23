Why Is Will Jacks Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI Tonight for MI vs CSK IPL 2026?

The Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, two of the most successful teams in the history of the tournament, are set to clash in a fierce MI vs CSK IPL 2026 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. However, the hosts have not included their star England all-rounder Will Jacks in the MI playing XI tonight for the marquee showdown.

MI vs CSK Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, and Ashwani Kumar.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, and Mukesh Choudhary.

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Why Will Jacks Is Not Playing in MI vs CSK IPL 2026

After four back-to-back defeats, MI finally broke the streak in their last fixture against the Gujarat Titans (GT) to claim their second win of the IPL 2026. The seventh-placed side are now looking to build on the momentum and have opted to back their winning combination.

More to follow…

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