Mohammad Amir Gets Involved in a Heated Exchange With Faheem Ashraf During PSL 2026 Clash [WATCH]

Mohammad Amir was involved in a heated exchange with Faheem Ashraf during the PSL 11 match between Rawalpindi and Islamabad United at National Stadium Karachi.

Mohammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf involved in heated moment after wicket

The incident took place on the third ball of the 17th over in the first innings. Mohammad Amir bowled a slower ball into the pitch, and Faheem Ashraf tried to play a ramp shot. The ball took the glove and went to the wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who completed the catch.

There was a loud appeal, and the umpire gave him out. After that, Amir gave a send off, which did not go down well with Faheem Ashraf. He pointed his bat at Amir and said a few words. Some Rawalpindi players quickly came in to stop the situation from getting heated.

Faheem Ashraf was out for 11 off 12 balls, caught by Mohammad Rizwan off Mohammad Amir.

Mohammad Amir continues to pick wickets regularly for Rawalpindiz in PSL 11

Mohammad Amir has taken 12 wickets for Rawalpindiz in nine matches in PSL 11 and has conceded runs at an economy rate of 8.15. Apart from the previous match against Multan, he has taken at least one wicket in every other game.

In this match against Islamabad United, he took two wickets and conceded only 21 runs in his four overs.

Speaking about the match, Islamabad United batted first and were bowled out for 137. For them, Devon Conway was the top scorer with 40 runs, while Mark Chapman scored 23 and Chris Green added 29.

ALSO READ:

Rawalpindiz register first win of season after chasing 137 against Islamabad United

For Rawalpindiz, Mohammad Amir, Saad Masood, and Dian Forrester took two wickets each, while Asif Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Daryl Mitchell picked up one wicket each.

In reply, Rawalpindiz chased down the target in 18.1 overs and won the match by six wickets. Captain Mohammad Rizwan scored 45, Kamran Ghulam made 42, and Daryl Mitchell added 32.

This was Rawalpindiz first win of the season in nine matches after losing their previous eight games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.