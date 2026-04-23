RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 34: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 34 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.
Match no.34 of the IPL 2026 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) going head to head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Here’s our RCB vs GT Dream11 prediction for this game.
The reigning champions suffered their second defeat in six games when they lost to Delhi Capitals by six wickets. Phil Salt struck 63 off 38 but the middle order had a rare off day as they posted 175. Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed three wickets in his first two overs to reduce the opponents to 18/3 but RCB could make enough inroads.
Gujarat Titans have three wins and as many losses in the tournament. They are coming off a heavy 99-run defeat against Mumbai Indians. On a slightly tricky pitch, their bowlers had no answers to Tilak Varma as they conceded 199. None of the batters could make any meaningful contribution with Washington Sundar (26) being the top scorer.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.
Impact player: Suyash Sharma.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact player: M Shahrukh Khan.
The pitches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru have offered good pace and bounce in recent times. Seamers have found assistance with the new ball, while batters dominate the proceedings overall. The average batting first score here since the last IPL season stands at 184.
The weather forecast suggests it should be mainly clear with only 1% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be around 26 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
Jos Buttler (GT)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Shubman Gill (GT)
Phil Salt (RCB)
Looking at the two squads and their form, RCB will be favourites to win this game. They have a deep batting unit with a quality bowling attack. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have a weak batting line-up.
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