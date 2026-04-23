RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 34: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 34 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

Match no.34 of the IPL 2026 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) going head to head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Here’s our RCB vs GT Dream11 prediction for this game.

The reigning champions suffered their second defeat in six games when they lost to Delhi Capitals by six wickets. Phil Salt struck 63 off 38 but the middle order had a rare off day as they posted 175. Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed three wickets in his first two overs to reduce the opponents to 18/3 but RCB could make enough inroads.

Gujarat Titans have three wins and as many losses in the tournament. They are coming off a heavy 99-run defeat against Mumbai Indians. On a slightly tricky pitch, their bowlers had no answers to Tilak Varma as they conceded 199. None of the batters could make any meaningful contribution with Washington Sundar (26) being the top scorer.

RCB vs GT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.

Impact player: Suyash Sharma.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact player: M Shahrukh Khan.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru have offered good pace and bounce in recent times. Seamers have found assistance with the new ball, while batters dominate the proceedings overall. The average batting first score here since the last IPL season stands at 184.

The weather forecast suggests it should be mainly clear with only 1% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Rajat Patidar (RCB)

Rajat Patidar is in the form of his life, and has smashed 48 not out, 63, and 53 in three of the innings this season.

Patidar has struck 230 runs in the competition at a strike rate of 213.

Jos Buttler (GT)

Jos Buttler has scored 202 runs in the tournament with two half centuries.

Overall, Buttler averages 39.68 in the IPL with seven centuries and 26 half centuries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been bowling superbly, and has taken two three-wicket hauls in the last two games.

He has snared 10 wickets in the season at an economy of 8.33.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has registered two half centuries in the season, and remains a top captaincy option for his consistency.

He has a magnificent record at this venue, with over 3,200 runs at an average of 41, including four centuries and 28 half centuries.

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has made 265 runs in the ongoing tournament with three half centuries.

Since last season, he has scored 915 runs at an average of over 50 and strike rate of 155, including nine fifties.

Phil Salt (RCB)

Phil Salt has smashed 46, 78, and 63 in three of the innings this season.

He has 1,040 to his credit since IPL 2024 at an average of 36 while striking at 177.

Team for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the two squads and their form, RCB will be favourites to win this game. They have a deep batting unit with a quality bowling attack. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have a weak batting line-up.

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