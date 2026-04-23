Riyan Parag Lean Patch Exposes Rajasthan Royals Middle-Order in IPL 2026.

Riyan Parag has not fired in IPL 2026.

While Rajasthan Royals (RR) returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats, Riyan Parag has yet to fire with the willow in IPL 2026. He has accumulated just 81 runs at an abysmal average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 117.39 in seven outings, with a best of 20.

Takeaways from LSG vs RR encounter

Following the victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last night, Parag exclaimed that a big knock is just around the corner, implying that he feels in good rhythm as a batter. However, he confirmed that the team’s profit will be his priority, even if that means going hard again from the first ball rather than taking his time to get those big scores.

“I feel the way I’m batting an innings is not too far away, but as I’ve been saying, if I go in tomorrow and I play another game, it’s going to be what the team needs. It’s not me not scoring runs and taking my time getting 40 off 30. That’s not going to happen. I go out there, assess conditions. If they want me to go at 200 from ball one, I will do that.”

Riyan Parag has played a couple of decent cameos with the bat this season: scoring an unbeaten 14 against CSK to take RR home, before a 20-run quickfire knock at a strike rate of 200 against MI in a rain-curtailed 11-over game in Guwahati. Even last night, he got a start and played well to arrest an early collapse by stitching a prudent partnership with Shimron Hetmyer for the fourth wicket, but departed in an attempt to boost the run rate.

How Riyan Parag form has depleted RR’s middle order in IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals’ middle order (No.4-7) has struggled in IPL 2026, averaging the third-lowest (21.58) and striking at the second-lowest rate (123.98) among all teams. The effects of the same have been palpable in the last few games, where the opponents have tackled openers and exposed the middle order.

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In the middle overs, RR have struck at just 137.98 and lost a wicket every 21.06 deliveries due to a vulnerable order. Amid all this, Riyan Parag has been the biggest underperformer, with the lowest average among all batters playing at least four outings.

Dhruv Jurel has issues with spin, while Shimron Hetmyer has also not fired as much as he did at the T20 World Cup 2026. He could have done better at No.3, but RR have persisted with Jurel so far, even if for middling returns.

Hence, Riyan Parag needs to fire to ease the workload on the top three and allow Shimron Hetmyer to play more as a finisher by delaying his entry points. His form has been the only major issue for the Royals, and once he fires, several things will get better in the batting department.

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