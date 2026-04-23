Delhi Capitals Name England All-Rounder As Ben Duckett Replacement for IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals have signed England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for Ben Duckett for the remainder of IPL 2026.

Rehan Ahmed replaces Ben Duckett in Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026

Ben Duckett, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, pulled out at the last moment before the tournament began. He chose to play for Nottinghamshire to regain his form and improve his Test career after a poor Ashes series.

As a replacement, DC have signed spin all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, who has played 97 T20 matches and taken 85 wickets. He has also scored 1071 runs. He will join for a fee of INR 75 lakh.

He was part of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad for England and played only the Super 8 match against New Zealand, where he scored 19 not out and also took two wickets.

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Delhi Capitals Updated Squad for IPL 2026

KL Rahul, Karun Nair, David Miller, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Nitish Rana, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Auqib Nabi, Lungisani Ngidi, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, Rehan Ahmed.

Mitchell Starc cleared to join Delhi Capitals

Mitchell Starc has been cleared by Cricket Australia to play in IPL 2026 for Delhi Capitals after recovering from injury. The left arm pacer is expected to join the squad around April 24 and could play his first match of the season against Rajasthan Royals on May 1.

Delhi Capitals look to bounce back after mixed start in IPL 2026

DC are going through an inconsistent run in IPL 2026. They have won three matches and lost three. After winning their first two matches of the season against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, they have managed to win only one of their next four games. Their next match is against Punjab Kings on April 25 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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