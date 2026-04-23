Mitchell Santner Injury Update: Mumbai Indians All-rounder Leaves Field After Hurting Shoulder in MI vs CSK IPL 2026

Mitchell Santner snared a key scalp in the MI vs CSK IPL 2026 match.

The star Mumbai Indians all-rounder Mitchell Santner has picked up a shoulder injury while fielding during the much-anticipated MI vs CSK IPL 2026 clash. Fans can find the Mitchell Santner injury update here.

Notably, the incident took place after the penultimate ball of the 17th over as the Black Caps skipper completed a brilliant diving catch to dismiss the CSK youngster Kartik Sharma. But moments after grabbing it, Santner was seen in pain. The player immediately pointed to his shoulder before walking off the field with the physios to receive medical attention.

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Mumbai Indians Are Yet to Share a Mitchell Santner Injury Update

The all-rounder was later seen applying an ice pack on his left shoulder inside the dressing room. The fans would hope for the injury to not be a huge blow. He did not come out to bat with Mumbai naming Shardul Thakur as concussion substitute.

Earlier, the Kiwi had also missed out on participating in an away fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) due to a niggle. However, the MI management are yet to share an update regarding the Mitchell Santner injury so far.

Previously in the MI vs CSK match, Santner had sent Sarfaraz Khan back into the dugout for only 14 runs. But the spinner proved to be expensive tonight, conceding 44 runs in his four overs at a high economy rate of 11.00. However, a blistering 101 not out from the star Chennai gloveman, Sanju Samson, powered the visitors to a huge total of 207/6.

In response, MI are off to a struggling start, losing three crucial wickets in the first three overs. At the time of writing, Suryakumar Yadav and last match’s centurion, Tilak Varma, are at the crease. MI will bank on the 23-year-old to carry on his red-hot form and rescue the side in a bid to claim their third victory of the IPL 2026.

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