Tilak Varma and Jamie Overton engage in heated verbal battle during MI vs CSK IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Tilak Varma got involved in a heated verbal volley with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Jamie Overton during the MI vs CSK clash today (April 23) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The incident happened after the final ball of the 10th over of MI’s chase.

The duo could be heard speaking aggressively to each other before Suryakumar Yadav and the on-field umpires had to intervene eventually to cool things off. Notably, Tilak had already hit Overton for a couple of boundaries in the over before the two went at loggerheads.

WATCH: Tilak Varma and Jamie Overton involved in verbal spat

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Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav put up fightback but goes in vain during MI vs CSK clash

Speaking about the MI vs CSK match, Tilak Varma kept the Mumbai hopes alive for sometime in a towering chase of 208 while they kept losing wickets in regular intervals. MI were dented early, losing their top order in the first three overs. Openers Quinton de Kock and Danish Malewar could manage seven and golden duck respectively before Naman Dhir also followed suit with a three-ball duck.

It was then Tilak Varma (37 off 29 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (36 off 30 balls), who made some amends for the early setback with a 73-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, the duo failed to capitalise on their start and departed as MI once again found themselves struggling.

With the run-rate soaring high, the rest of the MI batters crumbled under pressure as they got bundled out for 104 in 19 overs as CSK secured a massive 103-run win. Apart from Tilak and SKY no other batter managed to reach double digits. For CSK, Akeal Hossein was the pick of the bowlers for his match-winning spell of 4/17 from his quota of four overs. He picked up two scalps in the powerplay before returning in the middle overs to snare two more.

With the win, CSK have now climbed to the fifth spot in the points table after registering their third win while Mumbai stay at eighth with four points from seven matches.

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