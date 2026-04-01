Cooper Connolly Shines on Debut, Gujarat Titans’ Top Order Failure Raises Concern; Key Takeaways from PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Game

Cooper Connolly joined an elite list of players to notch up a fifty-plus knock on IPL debut.

Four matches into the IPL 2026 so far, and the Punjab Kings have continued the streak of home teams winning the first fixtures. The side dominated throughout the entire PBKS vs GT game, except for the last few overs in the chase.

But ultimately, a calm and composed 72*-run knock from debutant Cooper Connolly stole the show as well as two crucial points, as the Gujarat Titans lost the match by three wickets. Let’s look at 3 key takeaways from the PBKS vs GT encounter.

Cooper Connolly Impresses on Debut

The 22-year-old has rescued his team from a tricky situation during the PBKS vs GT fixture to play a match-winning knock on his IPL debut. There was debate around who would fill in the void at No.3 for the Punjab outfit after releasing another star Australian player, Josh Inglis.

But Connolly left his mark straightaway in his maiden fixture while guiding the last season’s runners-up to a comfortable three-wicket victory. The youngster’s unbeaten 72 runs off 44 balls included five boundaries and as many sixes at a strike rate of 163.63.

Gujarat Titans Heavily Dependent on Top 3

The Titans had dominated throughout the last edition, topping the table for almost the entire season, as their skipper Shubman Gill mentioned at the toss. But most of the credit behind the team’s yet another decent season goes to their top order, comprising Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. But in the PBKS vs GT fixture, the hosts have exposed their batting line-up.

Buttler was already coming off a rough patch since the T20 World Cup, and the formidable opening pair of Gill and Sudharsan was also not able to replicate their previous edition heroics. None of them could cross the 40-run mark, leaving a major task for their middle order. Though Glenn Phillips put up a valuable 17-ball 25 on his debut in GT colours, other experienced players like Washington Sundar (18 off 16), Shahrukh Khan (4 off 6), and Rahul Tewatia (11* off 10) failed to do the job.

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Kagiso Rabada’s Form Remains a Concern for Gujarat Titans

Despite a poor display in his first season with the franchise, the management had decided to retain their INR 10.75 crore recruit ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction. He had played only four matches in the previous edition and managed to snare just two wickets at an expensive economy of 11.57. But this season, Kagiso Rabada has also been off to a similar expensive start.

Though the bowler dismissed PBKS opener Priyansh Arya to earn the first breakthrough for the side, he conceded 34 runs in three overs at a high economy rate of 11.33. These continued expensive returns of the experienced South African seamer will increase the headache for the Titans.

On the other hand, despite a victory in their first IPL 2026 match, PBKS would be worried over the execution of their star player Arshdeep Singh. He had a decent last season, scalping 21 wickets in 17 appearances. But the 27-year-old was seen to struggle with his lines tonight, as he bowled seven wides and a no-ball during the PBKS vs GT fixture.

Arshdeep finished the 20th over of the first innings with a total of 11 deliveries. If the match had gone down to the wire due to the middle-order collapse, those extra runs might cost Punjab the game.

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