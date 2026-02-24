CSK All-Rounder Flexes His Enforcer Credentials at T20 World Cup, Offers Cushion for MS Dhoni With Added Pace-Hitting Ability in IPL 2026

CSK would be pleased with his form.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Jamie Overton has shown tremendous bowling form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. He has bowled with high pace and has done exceptionally well across phases despite playing on a nice batting surface.

He has nine wickets at an average of 12.55 and a strike rate of 11.33 in five innings, including a best of 3/18. Overton has conceded only 6.64 runs per over and hasn’t been wicketless in any of the outings.

The CSK all-rounder started the campaign with a fine spell against West Indies, where he picked two wickets for 33 runs and dismissed big batters like Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Holder in an otherwise high-scoring game. Then, he bowled an economical over against Scotland before registering his career-best bowling figures against Italy.

Jamie Overton continued his terrific work in the Super 8 round, where he bowled two overs for 13 runs and a wicket against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Now, he bowled another solid spell against Pakistan, registering figures of 3-0-26-2, where his pace was impressively high and too good for the likes of Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam.

Jamie Overton set to act as an enforcer and pace-hitter for CSK in IPL 2026

Jamie Overton always had a high pace and has hit his lengths accurately in the T20 World Cup 2026, proving his utility as an enforcer. He can do a similar role for CSK in IPL 2026 – bowling with high pace and bouncing out batters with hard lengths when the ball gets old.

In the current setup, the five-time champions don’t have any out-and-out pacer, and CSK will need someone for this role, given they had issues in this department last season as well. Additionally, Overton can whack pace in the lower order and will act as a cushion for MS Dhoni, whose hitting skills are on the wane.

After Ravindra Jadeja’s departure, CSK are vulnerable in this area and will need more power in the lower order. They have bought the likes of Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, but both are inexperienced and will need time to settle in.

Overton brings proven skills against pace, and with flat decks in IPL, he should be comfortable in the lower-order role most of the time. CSK will need to go with him, at least for games outside home.

