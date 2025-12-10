CSK at IPL 2026 Auction: All You Need To Know — CSK Targets, CSK Squad, Remaining Purse, Auction Picks & Strategy

CSK have the second-highest purse for IPL 2026 auction.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) released 11 players and traded out an additional two before the IPL 2026 auction. Still, they have among the most slots to fill. Hence, CSK target players 2026 will be interesting, as they look to avoid making previous mistakes and form a formidable side.

They have the second-biggest purse for the auction since the Sanju Samson trade didn’t cost them an extra sum, given that they let Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran go. They already covered some of their mistakes during IPL 2025 by signing players like Urvil Patel and Sam Curran. A plethora of releases indicated further revamp after the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs twice in a row.

The full CSK squad will be updated after the auction’s conclusion.

CSK Retained Players Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Check out the list of CSK retained players, including those traded in:

MS Dhoni

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Sanju Samson

Urvil Patel

Ayush Mhatre

Dewald Brevis ✈️

Anshul Kamboj

Nathan Ellis ✈️

Khaleel Ahmed

Noor Ahmad ✈️

Shivam Dube

Jamie Overton ✈️

Shreyas Gopal

Gurjapneet Singh

Mukesh Choudhary

Ramakrishna Ghosh

CSK Released Players Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Ravindra Jadeja – trade out to RR

Sam Curran – trade out to RR✈️

Rahul Tripathi

Vansh Bedi

Andre Siddarth

Rachin Ravindra✈️

Deepak Hooda

Vijay Shankar

Shaik Rasheed

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Matheesha Pathirana✈️

Devon Conway✈️

Ravichandran Ashwin (retired)

The most notable absentee after trades and releases is a quality finger spinner with some batting value. They had the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Deepak Hooda before, but none of them are part of the squad anymore. Other gaps are more pace-bowling all-rounders and another fast bowler, preferably an overseas one.

CSK Remaining Purse And Slots For IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Purse: INR 43.40 crore

INR 43.40 crore Slots: 9 (4 overseas)

What Chennai Super Kings Need At The Auction

The CSK targets at IPL 2026 auction could include –

A finger spin bowling all-rounder

A pace hitter with bowling value

An overseas fast bowler

A dynamic overseas top-order batter as a backup

CSK Target Players For IPL 2026 Auction

Here you can check out the potential areas to address for Chennai Super Kings and the CSK target players 2026.

CSK look to fill the Ravindra Jadeja gap with a spin-bowling all-rounder

They have two solid options in the overseas department to fill this slot (READ MORE).

A pace-bowling all-rounder

They have Jamie Overton, but would want another pace-bowling all-rounder who can bat in the middle order (READ MORE).

Matheesha Pathirana’s replacement

If they don’t get Matheesha Pathirana back, they would want another overseas pacer (READ MORE).

CSK Auction Picks 2026 (Live Updated)

The CSK auction picks are to be updated on auction day (December 16).

Predicted CSK Playing XI For IPL 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

Ayush Mhatre

Sanju Samson

Shivam Dube

Dewald Brevis✈️

X (pace-bowling all-rounder)/Jamie Overton

MS Dhoni (wk)

Y [spin-bowling all-rounder (Indian if ‘X’ is overseas)]

Noor Ahmad✈️

Nathan Ellis✈️

Anshul Kamboj

Khaleel Ahmed (IP)

CSK Auction Strategy: Key Takeaways

The five-time champions did a fine job with mid-season replacements and pre-auction trades to cover most vulnerable areas. Still, they have a reasonable purse to target those vacant areas and find suitable backups. With the second-biggest purse, the CSK auction 2026 strategy will be to end with better quality players than IPL 2025 and put on a formidable squad for the next season.

