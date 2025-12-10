CSK at IPL 2026 Auction: All You Need To Know — CSK Targets, CSK Squad, Remaining Purse, Auction Picks & Strategy

CSK have the second-highest purse for IPL 2026 auction.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) released 11 players and traded out an additional two before the IPL 2026 auction. Still, they have among the most slots to fill. Hence, CSK target players 2026 will be interesting, as they look to avoid making previous mistakes and form a formidable side.
They have the second-biggest purse for the auction since the Sanju Samson trade didn’t cost them an extra sum, given that they let Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran go. They already covered some of their mistakes during IPL 2025 by signing players like Urvil Patel and Sam Curran. A plethora of releases indicated further revamp after the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs twice in a row.
Check out the list of CSK retained players, including those traded in:
The most notable absentee after trades and releases is a quality finger spinner with some batting value. They had the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Deepak Hooda before, but none of them are part of the squad anymore. Other gaps are more pace-bowling all-rounders and another fast bowler, preferably an overseas one.
The CSK targets at IPL 2026 auction could include –
Here you can check out the potential areas to address for Chennai Super Kings and the CSK target players 2026.
The five-time champions did a fine job with mid-season replacements and pre-auction trades to cover most vulnerable areas. Still, they have a reasonable purse to target those vacant areas and find suitable backups. With the second-biggest purse, the CSK auction 2026 strategy will be to end with better quality players than IPL 2025 and put on a formidable squad for the next season.
