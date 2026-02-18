CSK Big-Budget Player Redeems Himself for IPL 2026, Smashes Quickfire 47 To Send Early Warning

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) big-budget player Kartik Sharma impressed with the bat, scoring 47 runs for Mewar Tourism Club against Crossroads International School in the PIMS Mewar Cup 2026.

Kartik Sharma Shines With Quick 47 off 27 balls

Mewar Tourism Club batted first, and Kartik Sharma came in at No. 4 when the team was 62/2 in the sixth over. He shared an 86-run partnership with Tajinder Singh Dhillon, scoring most of the runs in that stand. Kartik made 47 off 28 balls, including three fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 167.86. He was the second-highest scorer as Mewar Tourism Club posted 227/5 in 20 overs, with Tajinder Singh Dhillon scoring 87.

Mewar Tourism Club lost the match by seven wickets, as Crossroads International School chased the target in just 15.5 overs.

ALSO READ:

Kartik Sharma Strong Domestic Form Boosts CSK Ahead of IPL 2026

Kartik’s form is a positive sign for CSK ahead of IPL 2026. Earlier he missed the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 in December due to a finger injury. He played five matches for Rajasthan and scored 133 runs at a strike rate of 160.24.

In the Ranji Trophy season, he played five matches and scored 331 runs in six innings at an average of 55.16, including two centuries. The 19-year-old has been in good form and has a strike rate of 162.92 in 11 T20 innings in domestic cricket.

Kartik Sharma also adds depth to the finisher’s role. He made headlines at the mini auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16, where Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were involved in a bidding war.

Chennai went into the IPL 2026 auction with the second-highest purse and bought Kartik Sharma for INR 14.2 crore. He became the joint-most expensive uncapped player in IPL auction history along with his teammate Prashant Veer. With his strong hitting and wicketkeeping skills, Kartik is seen as a solid option for CSK’s future.

Even if he does not get many chances immediately, he is expected to receive opportunities later, as the team has shown great faith in him. He could also be seen as a like-for-like replacement for MS Dhoni in the future. Although the team has Sanju Samson, Kartik has the ability to bat in the lower order like Dhoni and finish games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.