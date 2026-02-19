CSK Big-Money Signing Faces Massive Injury Scare Ahead of IPL 2026

CSK bought him for a whopping sum at IPL 2026 auction.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) big-budget player Kartik Sharma suffered an injury scare in the Mewar Cup ahead of IPL 2026. He has been playing in this local tournament to get into the groove after a layoff, but this comes as a massive blow to the player and franchise.

Kartik reportedly suffered a back sprain while batting earlier in the day and was in obvious pain in the middle. The physio attended to him and gave primary treatment, but his pain was too severe to continue.

Eventually, Kartik had to leave the field, walking back to the pavilion with support from two teammates: a sight that hinted at a potentially serious injury, even though no official update had been given yet. Back spasms are known to recur and often take time to heal completely, and the CSK management will be keeping a close watch on his recovery.

Earlier, Kartik Sharma sustained a finger injury that kept him out of the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26. For now, CSK would hope that this back injury doesn’t become big enough to keep him out of his maiden IPL season, where he is expected to play a pivotal role.

Why CSK can’t afford to lose Kartik Sharma for IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings spent a whopping 14.20 crore for Kartik Sharma at the IPL 2026 auction. They had long-term goals for the young sensation, who is touted as one of the finest talents in domestic cricket.

Kartik is a wicketkeeper-batter who will likely do the MS Dhoni role in the long run – someone who bats at a quick rate in the middle order and can keep the wickets. Dhoni might not be around for too long, and while CSK have acquired Sanju Samson, they would still want a better option for the future.

In his maiden IPL season, Kartik Sharma is expected to learn a few tricks from the legendary player about how to ace this tricky role. He is CSK’s long-term investment, and his skills align with what the franchise wants in Dhoni’s successor.

Hence, Kartik’s fitness will be vital for the five-time champions, as his progress will determine how long an ageing Dhoni sticks around for. Then, CSK also want to overcome last season’s debacle, with several young faces expected to lead the charge in IPL 2026.

