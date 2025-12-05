CSK Could Eye Two India U19 Stars To Build Core Team At IPL 2026 Auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to hit the reset button when they enter the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction after a subpar last season where they finished at the bottom of the table. With a CSK remaining purse of INR 43.4 crores, the second highest amongst all teams, the five-time champions are expected to be highly active to secure the CSK target players when the hammer goes up on December 16.

CSK already did some smart business in IPL 2025, bringing in some top-quality players as injury replacements. The likes of Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brevis has made the CSK squad better unit, coupled with the Sanju Samson trade ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline.

Now with a focus on the future, CSK will look to further build and bolster their young Indian core and there could be two U19 stars on the radar of the Chennai outfit for the event in December.

RS Ambrish

The seam-bowling all-rounder is already an established name in the India U19 setup. He impressed during the England and Australia tours earlier this year across departments and was also invited for trials by CSK. Furthermore, they have released a number of all-rounders in the likes of Sam Curran (traded to RR), Ravindra Jadeja (traded to RR), Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar and have a vacancy in the role in CSK squad. Ambrish have already given a testament to his talent with his India heroics and is one of the CSK target players at the auction.

Deepesh Devendran

CSK will also be looking to reinforce their domestic pace battery and they have an India U19 talent as a possible option to pursue. Deepesh Devendran, who made headlines during the U19 Test series against Australia with his stunning eight-wicket haul and impressed during the England tour as well in July, could thus be a hot commodity and a CSK target player. He’s got an 11 o’clock release, with speeds over 130 kmph and can make the ball talk with his accuracy and control, making him a difficult customer and an exciting prospect to have in the CSK squad.

