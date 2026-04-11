CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming Reacts to Criticism After Disappointing Start in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming responds to criticism following a disappointing start in IPL 2026.

The five-time champions are struggling in IPL 2026 as they have lost their first three matches of the new season. CSK have just four wins from 17 matches since 2025, and many questions have been raised about the role of head coach Stephen Fleming.

Also, with the fast-changing nature of T20 cricket, CSK seem to be behind other teams since last season. Currently, they are in a transition phase, with many new and young faces in the squad.

Stephen Fleming Reacts to Criticism After Disappointing Start in IPL 2026

Stephen Fleming, speaking at the pre match press conference, accepted that the criticism is valid as the team’s performance has not been good. However, he also defended himself, saying he has spent more time studying T20 cricket and players around the world.

He has also been working with Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC) and Joburg Super Kings in SA20, which are sister franchises of CSK.

“Criticism is fair when you don’t do well. That’s part of the position. Look, I’m coaching throughout the year in two other competitions (SA20 and MLC), and I’m doing auctions across a lot of players. So it’s not that I just turn off and then come to the IPL without an idea of where the game is going. In fact, it’s the other way. I probably never spent more time studying T20 cricket around players around the world, just to serve the other teams as well, which feeds into the IPL,” Fleming said.

After a disappointing season in IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings changed their auction approach this time and invested in young players like Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma.

They finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2025, and are currently at the bottom again in the IPL 2026 points table.

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CSK Aim for Bounce Back After Tough Start and Injury Blow

Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They will be hoping to open their account in the campaign.

Apart from their struggles, they have also been unlucky with injuries and unavailability. Nathan Ellis has become unavailable after being ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Injuries to MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis just before the start of the tournament also kept them out of the team for some matches.

With them returning, CSK will get a big boost in the playing XI.

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