CSK IPL 2026 Recruit Gives Glimpse of His Massive Six-Hitting Abilities in Pre-Season Camp [WATCH]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decided to focus on building the future ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season and spent big on acquiring uncapped promising youngsters. Amongst them, one is talented Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma, who was bought for a staggering amount of INR 14.2 crores at the auction (joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history alongside fellow CSK teammate Prashant Veer).

Touted as a possible replacement for MS Dhoni, who is in the twilight of his career, Kartik Sharma packs incredible power and he gave a testament to his massive six-hitting abilities in the CSK pre-season camp.

In some videos doing rounds on social media, the 19-year-old could be seen looking in good rhythm and dispatching balls over the boundary rope with ease.

Watch the videos of his shots below.

K Sharma sixes in this session pic.twitter.com/18Wc7InWTv — Vinoth Kumar (@Vinoth__Manivel) March 9, 2026

This guy K Sharma has to stay fit. Pls god.

Almost 6 sixes in less than 15 balls. As I type another sixer pic.twitter.com/CpuCthjFDc — Vinoth Kumar (@Vinoth__Manivel) March 9, 2026

K Sharma hitting the sight screen. See the distance. pic.twitter.com/8esQfv1iYl — Vinoth Kumar (@Vinoth__Manivel) March 9, 2026

ALSO READ:

Will Kartik Sharma get a chance in CSK Playing XI for IPL 2026?

CSK roped in Kartik Sharma with the long-term goal to groom him as a replacement for MS Dhoni. Kartik adds more firepower in the finisher’s role – a slot where MS Dhoni dominated in his prime days. However, CSK have also traded in Sanju Samson in the wicketkeeper-batter role but he is primarily a top-order batter whereas Kartik is known for his lower-order hitting and given his current touch, CSK will be tempted to try out the youngster in some games.

Furthermore, the 22-year-old has been in blistering form in the SMAT 2025 and can evolve into a key cog in the CSK setup if he can repay the management’s faith In the domestic T20 tournament, Kartik Sharma scored 133 runs in five games at an impressive strike rate of over 160.

Earlier this year in the Mewar Cup too, Kartik had looked in sublime for with scores of 47 off 28, 47 off 27, 39* off 14 (retired hurt).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.