CSK IPL 2026 Squad — Full List of Players Bought by Chennai Super Kings.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Darpan Jain
Last updated: December 16, 2025
Look at the list of players bought by CSK at IPL 2026 auction.

Chennai Super Kings were bound to be the most active franchises in the IPL 2026 auction. CSK IPL 2026 squad have several slots to fill. They tried to fill a few slots via mid-season replacements and trade deals, but the five-time champions still have some areas to cover.

CSK released as many as 11 players, including four overseas, on the retention deadline day. After the Sanju Samson trade, they still freed a significant purse and will have the flexibility to buy a few big names to bolster their squad. Fortunately for them, the IPL 2026 auction will have numerous options.

Here we take a look at the list of CSK bought players and the full CSK squad IPL 2026.

CSK Retained Players 2026

The CSK retained player list included 16 players, four of whom were overseas. The list had obvious names like MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed. CSK retained player list indicates a breath of fresh air.

CSK Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 CSK team players list with price:

PlayerPrice (INR)
Ruturaj Gaikwad18 crore
Sanju Samson18 crore
Shivam Dube12 crore
Noor Ahmad10 crore
Khaleel Ahmed4.80 crore
MS Dhoni4 crore
Anshul Kamboj3.40 crore
Dewald Brevis2.20 crore
Gurjapneet Singh2.20 crore
Nathan Ellis2 crore
Jamie Overton1.50 crore
Mukesh Choudhary30 lakh
Ramakrishna Ghosh30 lakh
Shreyas Gopal30 lakh
Ayush Mhatre30 lakh
Urvil Patel30 lakh

Players bought by CSK in IPL 2026 auction

PlayerPrice (INR)
Akeal Hosein2 crore
Prashant Veer14.20 crore

CSK IPL 2026 Squad After Auction

Here’s the full 2026 CSK players list after the IPL auction:

  • MS Dhoni
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Sanju Samson
  • Urvil Patel
  • Ayush Mhatre
  • Dewald Brevis ✈️
  • Anshul Kamboj
  • Nathan Ellis ✈️
  • Khaleel Ahmed
  • Noor Ahmad ✈️
  • Shivam Dube
  • Jamie Overton ✈️
  • Shreyas Gopal
  • Gurjapneet Singh
  • Mukesh Choudhary
  • Ramakrishna Ghosh

FAQs on CSK IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for CSK in IPL 2026?

The CSK retained players 2026 are MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, and Ramakrishna Ghosh.

Who are the CSK bought players in the IPL 2026 auction?

The CSK bought players list includes

