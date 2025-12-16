CSK IPL 2026 Squad — Full List of Players Bought by Chennai Super Kings.

Look at the list of players bought by CSK at IPL 2026 auction.
Chennai Super Kings were bound to be the most active franchises in the IPL 2026 auction. CSK IPL 2026 squad have several slots to fill. They tried to fill a few slots via mid-season replacements and trade deals, but the five-time champions still have some areas to cover.
CSK released as many as 11 players, including four overseas, on the retention deadline day. After the Sanju Samson trade, they still freed a significant purse and will have the flexibility to buy a few big names to bolster their squad. Fortunately for them, the IPL 2026 auction will have numerous options.
Here we take a look at the list of CSK bought players and the full CSK squad IPL 2026.
The CSK retained player list included 16 players, four of whom were overseas. The list had obvious names like MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed. CSK retained player list indicates a breath of fresh air.
Check out the full 2026 CSK team players list with price:
|Player
|Price (INR)
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|18 crore
|Sanju Samson
|18 crore
|Shivam Dube
|12 crore
|Noor Ahmad
|10 crore
|Khaleel Ahmed
|4.80 crore
|MS Dhoni
|4 crore
|Anshul Kamboj
|3.40 crore
|Dewald Brevis
|2.20 crore
|Gurjapneet Singh
|2.20 crore
|Nathan Ellis
|2 crore
|Jamie Overton
|1.50 crore
|Mukesh Choudhary
|30 lakh
|Ramakrishna Ghosh
|30 lakh
|Shreyas Gopal
|30 lakh
|Ayush Mhatre
|30 lakh
|Urvil Patel
|30 lakh
|Player
|Price (INR)
|Akeal Hosein
|2 crore
|Prashant Veer
|14.20 crore
Here’s the full 2026 CSK players list after the IPL auction:
The CSK retained players 2026 are MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, and Ramakrishna Ghosh.
The CSK bought players list includes
