CSK IPL 2026 Squad — Full List of Players Bought by Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings were bound to be the most active franchises in the IPL 2026 auction. CSK IPL 2026 squad have several slots to fill. They tried to fill a few slots via mid-season replacements and trade deals, but the five-time champions still have some areas to cover.

CSK released as many as 11 players, including four overseas, on the retention deadline day. After the Sanju Samson trade, they still freed a significant purse and will have the flexibility to buy a few big names to bolster their squad. Fortunately for them, the IPL 2026 auction will have numerous options.

Here we take a look at the list of CSK bought players and the full CSK squad IPL 2026.

CSK Retained Players 2026

The CSK retained player list included 16 players, four of whom were overseas. The list had obvious names like MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed. CSK retained player list indicates a breath of fresh air.

CSK Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 CSK team players list with price:

Player Price (INR) Ruturaj Gaikwad 18 crore Sanju Samson 18 crore Shivam Dube 12 crore Noor Ahmad 10 crore Khaleel Ahmed 4.80 crore MS Dhoni 4 crore Anshul Kamboj 3.40 crore Dewald Brevis 2.20 crore Gurjapneet Singh 2.20 crore Nathan Ellis 2 crore Jamie Overton 1.50 crore Mukesh Choudhary 30 lakh Ramakrishna Ghosh 30 lakh Shreyas Gopal 30 lakh Ayush Mhatre 30 lakh Urvil Patel 30 lakh

Players bought by CSK in IPL 2026 auction

Player Price (INR) Akeal Hosein 2 crore Prashant Veer 14.20 crore

CSK IPL 2026 Squad After Auction

Here’s the full 2026 CSK players list after the IPL auction:

MS Dhoni

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Sanju Samson

Urvil Patel

Ayush Mhatre

Dewald Brevis ✈️

Anshul Kamboj

Nathan Ellis ✈️

Khaleel Ahmed

Noor Ahmad ✈️

Shivam Dube

Jamie Overton ✈️

Shreyas Gopal

Gurjapneet Singh

Mukesh Choudhary

Ramakrishna Ghosh

FAQs on CSK IPL 2026 Squad

