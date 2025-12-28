CSK Latest Acquisition Puts On Another All-Round Show, Set To Cause Selection Headaches in IPL 2026

CSK bought him for INR 1.50 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.

Newly-recruited Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Matthew Short put on an all-round show during the latest Big Bash League (BBL) 2025/26 fixture between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers in Brisbane. While his efforts went in vain, as his team lost the game, he didn’t miss out on another opportunity to flex his improved white-ball game.

In the first innings, Matthew Short showcased his bowling skills by taking two wickets for 13 runs at an economy rate of 4.33 in three overs. He dismissed big batters Matt Renshaw and Hugh Weibgen and was his team’s best bowler.

Later, Short opened the innings and played a blistering knock, even when other batters couldn’t support him much and kept losing their wickets. He scored 63 runs in 39 balls, including five boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 161.54.

50.79% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and the Australia all-rounder scored 36.62% of the team’s runs alone. His team fell short by seven runs in the end, but CSK would be pleased seeing their recent buy making waves across departments in other T20 leagues.

Will Matthew Short find a spot in CSK playing XI for IPL 2026?

While CSK mostly invested in young talents at the IPL 2026 auction, they also bought a few veteran players, including Matthew Short. They bought him for his base price of INR 1.50 crore late into the auction.

At the moment, Dewald Brevis and Noor Ahmad are sure starters among the overseas players, and Nathan Ellis also has high chances of playing now that Matheesha Pathirana is no longer part of the franchise. For the fourth slot, the five-time champions have multiple options to choose from.

Jamie Overton provides pace bowling and batting value and will balance the XI. They can also opt to play Matthew Short in the middle order as a batting all-rounder, while Akeal Hosein gives them higher bowling value in the powerplay and middle overs.

In Short, CSK will have a decent pace-hitter who gives useful support to Noor in the spin department by consistently bowling a couple of off-spin overs. The only issue is that his best as a batter comes at the top, and if he plays in the middle or lower middle-order, his batting returns might dwindle, even though he has lately worked on being as flexible as possible.

