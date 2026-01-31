CSK New Recruit Picks Up Injury in Ranji Trophy, IPL 2026 Availability Under Scanner

He was signed by CSK for INR 75 lakh.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing an early worry ahead of IPL 2026 as Sarfaraz Khan picked up a hamstring injury during the Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match at the Bandra Kurla Complex. He was bought by the Super Kings for INR 75 lakh in the mini auction last year.

Sarfaraz Khan Faces Fresh Injury Setback During Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Sarfaraz Khan, who has been performing well in domestic cricket this season, did not take the field on Day 3 of the Group D match on Saturday, January 31. The right-hander struggled with discomfort earlier today. This situation has also raised concerns for Mumbai as the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarterfinals are coming up. While the exact severity of the injury is not yet confirmed, Sarfaraz Khan sitting out the entire day suggested that Mumbai did not want to take any chances.

#SarfarazKhan injury concern for Mumbai ahead of #RanjiTrophy quaterfinals..in-form batter didn't take the field on the entire day on Day 3 of the Ranji clash vs Delhi at BKC after suffering a hamstring injury while batting on Day 2! — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) January 31, 2026

Sarfaraz Khan has been enjoying a strong Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. He has scored 429 runs in nine innings across seven matches, averaging 53.62, with a century and a fifty to his name. His consistent performance has been a major reason behind Mumbai’s success in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, making his fitness a crucial topic as the knockouts near. In the Mumbai vs Delhi clash, Batting at No.6, Sarfaraz Khan scored 24 runs off 27 balls, with four boundaries, as Mumbai took a 96-run first innings lead.

How Sarfaraz Khan Played His Way Back Into the IPL

The injury also puts CSK in a tough spot just weeks after securing Sarfaraz at the IPL 2026 auction. The five-time champions picked him up at his base price of INR 75 lakhs during the accelerated round in Abu Dhabi after he surprisingly went unsold during the initial phase. CSK quickly moved to add the Mumbai batter, who last played in the IPL for Delhi Capitals in 2023.

Sarfaraz Khan earned his return to the IPL through an impressive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 campaign. He scored 329 runs in seven innings at an incredible strike rate of 203.08, including three fifties and his first T20 century. One highlight was his explosive 64 off just 25 balls against Haryana, which helped Mumbai achieve a record chase of 235, the highest successful run chase in SMAT history. In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Sarfaraz Khan racked up 303 runs in five innings at 75.75 average at an average of 190.56, including a hundred and two fifties.

Overall, in his IPL career, Sarfaraz has played for Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Delhi Capitals (DC), scoring 585 runs in 50 matches at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 130.58.

