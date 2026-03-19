CSK Overseas Pacer Ruled Out of IPL 2026

CSK have suffered a massive blow.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of IPL 2026. The pacer suffered a hamstring injury during the training and won’t be fit in time, confirmed CSK CEO to Sportstar.

“It is a big blow for us. Ellis is a crucial bowler, especially in the death overs. We are looking at replacements.”

Ellis was retained for INR 2 crore ahead of IPL 2026 and was expected to play a key role for the five-time champions, as the CSK CEO himself exclaimed. With Matheesha Pathirana no longer part of the setup, the Australian pacer was expected to act as the lead overseas bowler who would bowl all the tough overs in IPL 2026.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 🚨



Chennai Super Kings suffered a big blow ahead of the IPL 2026, with Nathan Ellis set to be ruled out of the competition.



The 31-year-old Australian fast bowler has suffered a hamstring injury and won’t recover in time.



“It is a big blow for us. Ellis is a… pic.twitter.com/QCKJDjwjhN — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) March 19, 2026

Last season, he played only a solitary game, but was expected to play a greater role this time in a pace attack full of inexperienced or vulnerable pacers. Despite not getting enough games in IPL, Ellis remains one of the finest T20 bowlers in world cricket, with a proven mettle across franchise and international cricket.

How can CSK manage Nathan Ellis’ absence in IPL 2026?

CSK have the likes of Matt Henry and Zakary Foulkes among the other overseas pacers in the squad. Henry will likely start now, as he brings immense new-ball value and has improved drastically in slog overs over the last couple of years.

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Foulkes is a decent operator, but his skills on flat decks are unproven, and he is highly inexperienced at the top level. Matt Henry can partner with Khaleel Ahmed to form a lethal new-ball pair, while CSK can also employ him for an over at the death.

Gurjapneet Singh is a local option who can also take the spot in the XI, but CSK already have a left-arm pacer in Khaleel and would want variety in the pace attack. Henry’s improved T20 skills might be better suited at this stage, even if he doesn’t bring the same quality as Nathan Ellis.

Unfortunately, CSK will be without the Australian pacer for the whole season, and finding a replacement of the same quality is arduous, as all the best ones have already been sold. They will need to settle for inferior options now, given Nathan Ellis is a T20 specialist with a range of variations to remain unpredictable.

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