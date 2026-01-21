CSK Pacer Under Scrutiny Ahead Of IPL 2026 For Skewed Returns in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

He was retained by CSK for INR 2.2 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Gurjapneet Singh, the emerging pacer for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is under scrutiny before IPL 2026 due to inconsistent returns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26.

Gurjapneet Singh Struggles Emerge Against Stronger Opponents

Gurjapneet Singh has snared 15 wickets in seven matches, with an average of 17.86 and an economy of 4.96, which includes one five-wicket haul. His performance shines against weaker teams like Tripura (6/26), Puducherry (4/32), and Rajasthan (2/44). He excelled in these matches, taking 12 wickets in 24 overs at an impressive average of 8.50 and an economy of 4.25. In contrast, his form declines sharply against stronger teams. In four matches (29.2 overs), the seamer has managed only three wickets, averaging 55.33 with an economy of 5.66.

This significant difference between performances against domestic heavyweight sides and relatively weaker sides highlights the difficulties he faced. Kerala and Jharkhand managed to resist his swing, while the batters from Karnataka, including Indian batters like Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, and Madhya Pradesh, adapted well to his pace variations.

However, his overall domestic numbers tell a very encouraging story. His 31 First-Class wickets at an average of 20.84, 17 wickets in nine games, and 21 in 15 T20s at an economy rate of 9.25 highlight positive signs. If he can perform well in training sessions and overcome the troubles of star batters, Gurjapneet Singh can make a case for his place. For now, Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj seem to be the first choices.

CSK Playing XI Spot in IPL 2026 Depends On VHT Form

He was signed for INR 2.2 crore at the mega auction and was a part of the Super Kings in IPL 2025 until he was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, making way for Dewald Brevis. Though he didn’t play a game, Gurjapneet impressed the team management enough to earn retention for IPL 2026. The tall pacer’s raw pace and left-arm angle drew comparisons to South Africa’s Marco Jansen.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 provided a platform for Gurjapneet Singh to give strong performances and earn a regular spot in the CSK playing XI. But his modest returns against top teams and inability to pose a threat against strong batters may lead the Chennai Super Kings to keep their core players.

