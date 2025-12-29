CSK Pacer Claims Seven-Wicket Haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Stakes Claim For Debut in IPL 2026

He was retained by CSK for INR 30 lakh before the IPL 2026 auction.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh delivered his best spell, claiming a seven-wicket haul in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 clash against Himachal Pradesh on December 28.

Ramakrishna Ghosh Delivers Career-Best Spell in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ramakrishna Ghosh returned his career-best figures of 7/42 from 9.4 overs at an economy rate of 4.34, showcasing his growing reputation in domestic cricket. His spell powered Maharashtra to trigger a Himachal Pradesh batting collapse as they managed to post 271 runs on the board.

Ghosh opened the attack for Maharashtra with the ball and made the most of the swing and bounce on offer. He tore through Himachal’s batting lineup, playing a crucial role in reducing Himachal to 34/4 in 6.3 overs, claiming three scalps out of four in his first spell.

In his second spell, Ghosh delivered a crucial breakthrough by ending a 57-run partnership with the dismissal of N A Sharma. He swiftly wrapped up the innings by claiming three more wickets in his final spell, including Pukhraj Mann, who scored 110 off 111 balls.

This effort boosted his season statistics after taking six wickets (3/73 and 3/22) in the previous two matches and scores of 73 and 18* in the first two clashes of the VHT 2025-26 against Punjab and Sikkim, respectively.

Ramakrishna Ghosh Eyes CSK Debut in IPL 2026

Despite not getting a game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Ghosh was retained by the five-time champions CSK for his base price of INR 30 lakh ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Maharashtra and CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad seems to have played a role in this decision, recognising his pace-bowling skills and middle-order batting power as they have been sharing the same dressing room for the state team.

Gaikwad’s support highlights Ghosh’s potential and his efficiency in First-Class cricket, which fits CSK’s strategy for balance, particularly after they traded Sam Curran to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. With his recent exploits, especially in the VHT 2025-26, Ghosh is staking a claim for his debut in the Yellow Jersey.

Ghosh’s skills shine in all formats: First-Class (11 matches, 21 wickets at 3.56 economy, 443 runs at 36.91 average, 3 fifties); List A (now 7 matches, 17 wickets, 114 runs with one fifty). However, his T20 stats aren’t encouraging, managing just two scalps in nine games with an economy of nearly 11. But his control and variations make him a threat to several batters in limited-overs cricket.

